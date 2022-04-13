ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barry County, MO

Flash Flood Warning issued for Barry, McDonald by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-13 11:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. In hilly...

alerts.weather.gov

Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark, Dallas, Garland, Grant, Hot Spring, Montgomery, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 06:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Clark; Dallas; Garland; Grant; Hot Spring; Montgomery; Perry; Pike; Saline FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR GARLAND, NORTHWESTERN GRANT, SOUTHWESTERN PERRY, SALINE, CLARK, NORTHWESTERN DALLAS, HOT SPRING, PIKE AND MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 620 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen overnight. While the heaviest rainfall has ended...additional moderate rainfall will continue along with taking time for earlier heavy rainfall to run off. As a result...flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hot Springs, Benton, Bryant, Hot Springs Village, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Murfreesboro, Mount Ida, Haskell, Glenwood, Gurdon, Mountain Pine, Rockport, Amity, Caddo Valley, Traskwood, Leola, Tull, Sparkman and Norman. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 11:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Conecuh; Covington; Crenshaw; Escambia The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Conecuh County in south central Alabama Northern Covington County in south central Alabama Southeastern Crenshaw County in south central Alabama Northeastern Escambia County in south central Alabama * Until 530 PM CDT Friday. * At 1120 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Andalusia, River Falls, Red Level, Dozier, Heath, Gantt, Valley Of Shiloh, Dunns, Straughn, Rhump, Rawls, Carolina, Coldwater, Boston, Sanford, Beck, Loango, Searight, Wiggins and Eoda. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
CONECUH COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 16:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Livingston; Pointe Coupee; St. Helena; West Baton Rouge The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Eastern Pointe Coupee Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Central St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Central West Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 420 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Baton Rouge, Zachary, Baker, Port Allen, Jackson, Clinton, Oak Hills Place, Slaughter, Wilson, Norwood, Brownfields, Pride, Greenwell Spring, Merrydale, Watson, Westminster, Inniswold, Shenandoah, Village St. George and Baton Rouge Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 147 and 165. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Predicting Severe Thunderstorms, Hail & Misery Today

Residents of southern Ontario are still buzzing about the summer-like warmth seen on Tuesday, but it looks like they're in for a rude awakening on Wednesday. According to The Weather Network, even though temperatures will remain in the double digits, the sunny weather will get washed out by rain and thunderstorms for areas along the Georgian Bay and Lake Huron on Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Jasper, Kemper, Lauderdale, Neshoba by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clarke; Jasper; Kemper; Lauderdale; Neshoba The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Clarke County in east central Mississippi Jasper County in east central Mississippi Kemper County in east central Mississippi Lauderdale County in east central Mississippi Southeastern Neshoba County in east central Mississippi * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 601 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lauderdale, Meridian, Quitman, Meridian Station, Preston, Stringer, Neshoba, Bay Springs, Marion, De Kalb, Stonewall, Liberty, Heidelberg, Nellieburg, Savoy, Suqualena, Meehan, Zero, Sable and Martin. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
CLARKE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Covington, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Simpson, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 16:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Covington; Jefferson Davis; Lawrence; Simpson; Smith The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Simpson County in central Mississippi Smith County in central Mississippi Jefferson Davis County in south central Mississippi Central Lawrence County in south central Mississippi Northwestern Covington County in southeastern Mississippi * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 401 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Magee, Monticello, Raleigh, Prentiss, Mount Olive, Clem, Sanatorium, Lone Star, Martinville, Carson, White Oak, Center Ridge, Progress, Arm, Burns, Society Hill, Oak Vale, Robinwood, Tilton and Pineville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Avoyelles, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Acadia; Avoyelles; Lafayette; St. Landry; St. Martin The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Avoyelles Parish in central Louisiana St. Landry Parish in central Louisiana North Central Lafayette Parish in south central Louisiana Northwestern St. Martin Parish in south central Louisiana Northeastern Acadia Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 143 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Opelousas, Carencro, Church Point, Simmesport, Krotz Springs, Leonville, Arnaudville, Melville, Palmetto, Bayou Current, Sunset, Port Barre, Washington, Grand Coteau, Cankton, Lawtell, Mire, Branch, Richard and Big Bend. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
ACADIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Evangeline, Rapides, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Evangeline; Rapides; Vernon The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Avoyelles Parish in central Louisiana Northwestern Evangeline Parish in central Louisiana Rapides Parish in central Louisiana Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northeastern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southeastern Vernon Parish in west central Louisiana * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 1042 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Alexandria, Pineville, De Ridder, Oakdale, Oberlin, Glenmora, Boyce, Elizabeth, Reeves, Hineston, Pitkin, Sugartown, Mittie, Alexandria International Airport, Dry Creek, Grant, Ball, Lecompte, Elmer and Leander. This includes the following highways Interstate 49 between mile markers 61 and 104. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
ALLEN PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Friday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.2 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Fulton A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL FULTON COUNTY At 700 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Flint Springs, or 7 miles west of Salem in Fulton County, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Salem in Fulton County... Viola Flint Springs... Sturkie Agnos... Heart Moko... Fryatt Wheeling... Saddle Salem Airport... Camp Gepp... Glencoe TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN
FULTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baxter; Fulton; Izard; Sharp A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN IZARD...FULTON...NORTHEASTERN BAXTER AND WEST CENTRAL SHARP COUNTIES At 651 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ott, or 14 miles west of Salem in Fulton County, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cherokee Village... Salem in Fulton County Ash Flat... Horseshoe Bend Mammoth Spring... Oxford Viola... Franklin Ballard... Bexar Flint Springs... Ott Gamaliel Landing... Sturkie Byron... Myron Mammoth Spring State Park... Agnos Heart... Moko TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BAXTER COUNTY, AR

