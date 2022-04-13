ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, OK

Flood Advisory issued for Adair, Cherokee, Delaware by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-13 08:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Delaware FLOOD...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Friday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.2 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Cherokee, Haskell, Sequoyah by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 15:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Haskell; Sequoyah Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Haskell, Sequoyah, southwestern Adair and southeastern Cherokee Counties through 300 AM CDT At 223 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 2 miles south of Lake Tenkiller State Park to 4 miles northeast of Tamaha to 3 miles north of Keota. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Sallisaw... Muldrow Vian... Gans Marble City... Brushy Lake State Park Brushy... Bunch Lake Tenkiller State Park... Mc Key Box This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 294 and 319. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bayamon, Carolina, Guaynabo, San Juan, Trujillo Alto by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:18:00 Expires: 2022-04-15 22:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bayamon; Carolina; Guaynabo; San Juan; Trujillo Alto FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Bayamon, Carolina, Guaynabo, San Juan and Trujillo Alto. * WHEN...Until 915 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 711 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Morgan, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Morgan; Pike The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Illinois Illinois River at Valley City. Illinois River at La Grange Lock and Dam. Illinois River at Meredosia. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Meredosia. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 17.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Illinois River Meredosia 17.0 17.5 Fri 6 pm 17.3 17.1 16.9 16.6 16.3
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Fulton A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL FULTON COUNTY At 700 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Flint Springs, or 7 miles west of Salem in Fulton County, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Salem in Fulton County... Viola Flint Springs... Sturkie Agnos... Heart Moko... Fryatt Wheeling... Saddle Salem Airport... Camp Gepp... Glencoe TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN
FULTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Covington, Jefferson Davis, Lamar by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 18:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Covington; Jefferson Davis; Lamar THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN COVINGTON NORTHWESTERN LAMAR AND SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Livingston, Macomb, Oakland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Livingston; Macomb; Oakland WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING Wind gusts have dropped below advisory levels and will continue to drop off this evening.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lamar by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 18:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lamar THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN COVINGTON NORTHWESTERN LAMAR AND SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clinton, Decatur, Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 18:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bartholomew; Boone; Brown; Carroll; Clinton; Decatur; Hamilton; Hancock; Hendricks; Henry; Howard; Jackson; Jennings; Johnson; Lawrence; Madison; Marion; Martin; Monroe; Morgan; Rush; Shelby; Tipton WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, south central, southeast and southwest Indiana. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kemper, Neshoba, Noxubee, Winston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 18:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kemper; Neshoba; Noxubee; Winston THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN NOXUBEE NORTHWESTERN KEMPER...SOUTHEASTERN WINSTON AND NORTHERN NESHOBA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited some of the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fulton, Izard, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Fulton; Izard; Sharp A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN IZARD...FULTON AND WEST CENTRAL SHARP COUNTIES At 702 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Flint Springs, or near Salem in Fulton County, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cherokee Village... Salem in Fulton County Ash Flat... Horseshoe Bend Mammoth Spring... Viola Ballard... Flint Springs Sturkie... Byron Myron... Mammoth Spring State Park Agnos... Heart Moko... Fryatt Kittle... Saddle Salem Airport... Mitchell TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FULTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Lafayette, Marshall, Tippah, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Benton; Lafayette; Marshall; Tippah; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Lafayette, northwestern Union, southeastern Marshall, southwestern Tippah and southeastern Benton Counties through 700 PM CDT At 630 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Burgess, or near Holly Springs National Forest, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oxford, New Albany, Ripley, Holly Springs National Forest, Blue Mountain, Cambridge, Keownville, Etta, Springdale, Burgess, Bethlehem, Denmark, Pinedale, Hickory Flat, Myrtle, Dumas, Taylor, Shari, Keel and Poolville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BENTON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Dickinson, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Ottawa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DICKINSON...EASTERN OTTAWA AND SOUTHERN CLAY COUNTIES At 848 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clay Center to 4 miles east of Oak Hill to 4 miles north of Salina, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Solomon, Bennington, Culver, Wells, Manchester, Longford, Oak Hill, Niles and Talmage. This includes Interstate 70 near mile marker 267. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Floyd, Jefferson, Scott, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Floyd; Jefferson; Scott; Washington Brief Gusty Winds This Evening Winds may briefly gust over 30 mph this evening as an area of light rain moves in. The rain continues to spread in and fall into a layer of dry low level air, resulting in stronger winds for a short time. Gusts up to around 40 mph will be possible out of the southwest. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.
CLARK COUNTY, IN

