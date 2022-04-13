ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Fort Smith school shelters open during tornado outbreaks

By By Paige Eichkorn
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 2 days ago

Tornado shelters are open to the public in Fort Smith at all public elementary and middle schools after school hours.

Fort Smith Public School officials released updated tornado shelter information Monday morning.

The tornado sirens sounded in Fort Smith Monday after the buses had taken students home for the day, shortly before rush hour.

Tornado shelters are available at all FSPS elementary schools and middle schools.

FSPS Storm Shelter managers will be present in the event of a tornado warning.

When a tornado warning siren sounds, the shelters automatically unlock for residents to seek shelter.

Fort Smith Police department is constantly monitoring the weather after any issue of a watch or warning alert, chief Bill Hollenbeck said.

"Our storms typically come in from Oklahoma and so forth so we're trying to give the schools and staff as much heads up as possible."

Once the sirens are activated, that's when school procedures and emergency drills come into play. The Fort Smith Police department has an internal system to notify teachers and staff to evacuate.

Each storm shelter has a manager to answer any questions, make sure the doors are unlocked for the public and keep everyone safe.

"A lot of these are community volunteers, (or) staff members within the district," Hollenbeck said. "They have a very strong desire to protect the public so they step up to the plate and have a special type of training and come in and make sure that everything is safe."

In the event of a power outage, the shelter doors will not automatically unlock after a tornado warning is issued. the managers have a key to the shelter doors. The Fort Smith Public Schools Police has a partnership with the Fort Smith Police Department that allows every officer to have a key to the storm shelters as well

FSPS encourages residents to observe CDC guidelines for physical distancing when inside.

Tornado shelters on FSPS campuses are an option for anyone seeking shelter during a tornado warning, district officials report.

Christina Williams, coordinator of public information for the school district, works with the executive director of communications to put out any information for the public to be informed during a crisis. Williams facilitates interviews for media outlets with chief Hollenbeck and shares content about where the tornado shelters are and how to access them.

During school hours, students and staff are provided priority access to the shelter. If room is available after students and staff are safely secure, the public will be invited inside, school officials report.

Pets are allowed into the shelter if they are secured in an airline-approved carrier.

There is a chance for more severe weather on Wednesday, the National Weather Service reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mb6iO_0f7tM6qS00

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday, possibly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. The high temperature will be near 70. A south wind 10 to 15 mph from the west in the afternoon could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. Rainfall rainfall amounts could be between a quarter and half of an inch.

There is a 40% for rain Wednesday night. Thursday will be sunny and 69 degrees in Fort Smith.

Shelter locations follow:

Beard: 1600 Cavanaugh Road

Bonneville: 2500 South Waldron Road

Carnall: 2524 South Tulsa Street

Cavanaugh: 1025 School Street

Cook: 3517 Brooken Hill Drive

Euper Lane : 6601 Euper Lane

Fairview : 2400 South Dallas Street

Howard : 1301 North 8th Street

Morrison : 3415 Newlon Road

Orr: 3609 Phoenix Avenue

Park : 4111 Park Avenue

Spradling : 4949 Spradling Avenue

Sunnymede: 4201 North O Street

Sutton : 5001 Kelley Highway

Tilles : 815 North 16th Street

Trusty : 3300 Harris Avenue

Wood s: 3201 Massard Road

Chaffin: 3025 Massard Road

Darby: 616 North 14th Street

Kimmons: 2201 North 50th Street

Ramsey: 3201 Jenny Lind Road

FSPS Police Department at 479-785-2501.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Fort Smith school shelters open during tornado outbreaks

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tornado warning - live: Video shows Texas Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight has killed one person and wounded an unknown number. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee the oncoming twister....
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Texas tornado warning: Video shows Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight spawning multiple tornadoes left at least one person dead and 19 hospitalised. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee...
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Severe Storms Could Pack Damaging Winds, Isolated Tornadoes From Southeast to Southern Great Lakes

Severe storms will be possible from the Southeast into the southern Great Lakes on Wednesday. The storms could pack damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado threat. Scattered severe storms will take aim at an area from the Southeast into the southern Great Lakes on Wednesday, where they could potentially pack damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado threat.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Fort Smith, AR
Education
City
Fort Smith, AR
State
Oklahoma State
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Smith, Upshur, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 22:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Smith; Upshur; Wood A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SMITH...SOUTHEASTERN WOOD AND SOUTHWESTERN UPSHUR COUNTIES At 1008 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Big Sandy, or 10 miles west of Gladewater, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near West Mountain around 1025 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Pritchett and Winona. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Williams
Person
Jenny Lind
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#The Tornado#Cdc#Outbreaks#Extreme Weather#Fsps Storm Shelter#The Fort Smith Police
The Independent

Tornadoes leave people ‘trapped in their homes’ in Louisiana

Tornadoes have wreaked a destructive path across parts of Louisiana and Texas, trapping some people in their homes.The National Weather Service reported on Tuesday that twisters had struck north of the city of Austin, Texas, and over the state border in Bossier City and Shreveport, Louisiana.One of those tornadoes swept near the historic village of Salado, Texas on Tuesday evening, damaging homes in rural areas of Bell County between Waco and Austin, said County Judge David Blackburn. Photos and videos on social media showed grapefruit-size hail from the storm pounding the area. Images also showed mobile homes crushed by...
ENVIRONMENT
deseret.com

Up to 3 feet of snow and tornadoes expected across U.S. this week

Severe weather from tornadoes, strong winds, hail and blizzards are predicted to sweep across the U.S. on Tuesday. Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the central U.S., from Central Texas to Wisconsin. Northern and western Iowa are predicted to be hit hardest by...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Environment
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Dozens of Tornadoes Leave Damage Across Several States (PHOTOS)

Three people were killed, homes ripped apart and trees and power lines torn down as an outbreak of severe weather plowed across the South this week. It was the third consecutive week of tornadoes and storms for states from Texas to South Carolina. National Weather Service survey teams have confirmed at least 39 tornadoes in six states. Those numbers include at least 13 in South Carolina and at least nine in Georgia, where one person was killed Tuesday in Pembroke, located in Bryan County about 30 miles west of Savannah.
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

Strong to severe storms possible Monday through Wednesday next week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week. The weather pattern in East Texas will become quite active over the first half of next week as three separate rounds of strong to severe storms will be possible. Beginning with Monday, portions of East Texas are included in a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for ISOLATED afternoon/evening storms. Overall coverage of these potential storms will not be great, but a couple of supercells will try to form late in the afternoon within our northwestern counties and could develop damaging winds and hail up to the size of golf balls, with a low-end chance for an isolated tornado.
ENVIRONMENT
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

1K+
Followers
968
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Smith, AR from Southwest Times Record.

 http://swtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy