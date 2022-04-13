ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estero, FL

Estero restaurants: South Fork Grille, a Coconut Point original, expands and diverges

By Gina Birch
The News-Press
The News-Press
 2 days ago
When Coconut Point opened in Estero in 2006, there was little else surrounding the sprawling shopping and dining destination. Now, the neighboring real estate on U.S.41 has exploded, and an untold number of restaurants in the mall have come and gone —except for South Fork Grille.

The locally owned spot hasn’t just survived the economic ups and downs, owners Donna Scali Sofia and Joe Sofia have had such a successful run that they are expanding.

“When COVID hit we were shocked like everybody,” Donna said. “It was a devastating day.”

“I still think 2007 was the toughest year," Joe said. "We were still The Grape. 2008 was tough, too.”

The Grape was a wine-bar franchise that the Sofias relocated to Southwest Florida to open. After a successful seven-year run, the franchise agreement was up, and the couple was ready for a change.

“We had great wine and tapas, but people wanted more, they wanted dinner,” Donna said.

The Sofias changed the name to South Fork Grille in 2012 — as in the South Fork of Long Island from where they'd moved. They added a few classic dishes from their home, such as mussels in marinara and a Montauk-style lobster roll. Their extensive wine selection remained, with 50 options still available by the glass, and a full-liquor bar was added.

Fast forward a decade and South Fork is now busting at the seams. So much so, the Sofias secured 1,500 square feet of neighboring space for a forthcoming expansion that will be two-fold. Not only will it give South Fork room to stretch out (the bar will jump from eight seats to 18), but there will also be enough space to launch their new, Mexican-themed concept, El Nido, this summer.

El Nido's website promises "Modern Mexican," and a "place where great cooking and fantastic vibes meet." Renderings of the new space show colorful accents and cactus-filled decor. El Nido will share a kitchen with South Fork but will be its own unique concept.

South Fork, meanwhile, will also be getting refreshed, from dining room to menu. The restaurant plans to stay open during the renovations, and Joe promised South Fork's most popular and well-established dishes won't be going anywhere, either.

“We’re not reinventing the wheel. It’s working,” he said. “We’re just listening to what people want.”

And regulars want to keep the salmon. The kitchen goes through hundreds of pounds of the Antarctic-sourced fish each week according to Joe. His chefs finish it with a citrus beurre-blanc sauce and serve it over spinach risotto with a side of green beans.

“It’s full of juice and flavor, and it cooks well,” he said. “I typically don’t care for salmon, but I was sold on this one the day I tried it. People love it.”

Short ribs, slow braised and cooked over two days, are another entree that flies out of South Fork's kitchen. Other classic comfort foods include meatloaf, bone-in pork chops, roasted chicken and pastas.

However, South Fork offers much more.

Its Brussels sprouts come with chunks of goat cheese, bacon and candied walnuts in a balsamic glaze. That glaze is also paired with creamy buratta and prosciutto for one of the restaurant's most popular appetizers.

Brunch is observed on Saturdays and Sundays with everything from classics such as quiche and French toast, to more healthful items like salads and a colorful bowl loaded with riced cauliflower, chickpeas and a variety of vegetables.

For dessert, South Fork's Key lime pie is “darn good,” according to Joe. Regulars also swoon over the bread pudding served warm with a scoop of vanilla-bean ice cream and bourbon-caramel drizzle. Both are made in house.

The restaurant's renovations are already under way with a grand reopening planned for the summer, around the same time as El Nido's debut.

“We’re really looking forward to being able to serve people in a more comfortable way,” Joe said.

“We love it here," Donna added. "We love our patrons. They are more like friends. Our staff treats them the same. It feels good, a true neighborhood spot.”

Gina Birch writes about food, wine and spirits for The News-Press and at thebirchbeat.blogspot.com. Follow her as @ginabirch on Twitter and find her on Facebook.

If you go: South Fork Grille

Address: Coconut Point; 23161 Village Shops Way, Estero

Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for lunch Monday to Friday; 4-9 p.m. daily for dinner; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for brunch

: 239-992-5040 or southforkgrille.com

