PBOT: Fallen trees keep several Portland roads closed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Most commuters in Portland were met with a rainy and snow-free drive on Wednesday, but several roads in the West Hills remain closed due to downed trees.

Those in higher elevations are still feeling the impacts of the snow that blasted much of the metro area on Monday. From mass power outages to fallen trees, the winter-like weather caused a lot of problems for many roadways.

The city parks bureau says there are more than 600 tree emergencies — meaning blocked roads and streets, some involving downed power lines.

According to the Portland Bureau of Transportation , 12 roads around the metro area are still shut down on Wednesday. Most of the roads shut down are in the West Hills of Portland and are closed due to fallen trees.

PBOT crews reportedly worked overnight to lay out deicer and salt for roads above 500 feet, but it’s going to take a little longer for crews to clear the trees.

“Trees and branches continue to fall, particularly in the West Hills. We’re asking folks to please keep an eye out for overhanging branches and leaning trees and use caution while traveling,” said Hannah Schafer with PBOT.

The following roads are reportedly closed:

NW 18th Avenue from NW Flanders Street to NW Glisan Street

NW 22nd Avenue at NW Flanders Street

NW 22nd Avenue at NW Glisan Street

NW Cornell Road at NW Miller Road

NW Germantown Road from NW Skyline Boulevard to NW Bridge Avenue

NW Glisan Street at NW Park Avenue

NW Newberry Road at NW Skyline Boulevard to NW St Helens Highway

SW Fairmount Boulevard at SW Mt Adams Drive

SW Fairview Boulevard from SW Bennington Avenue to SW Cascade Drive

SW Fairview Boulevard from SW Cascade Drive to SW Kingston Avenue; local access is permitted

SW Humphrey Boulevard from SW Scholls Ferry Road to SW Patton Road

SW Skyline Boulevard from W Burnside Street to SW Montgomery Street

