ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

NASA looks into the efficacy of green roofs in urban settings

By Charlie Ironmonger
WITN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Over the past decade, most cities in the U.S. have experienced their hottest summers on record. This trend of record breaking heat can be directly attributed to climate change, but urbanization also plays a role. A recent study by NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) looked...

www.witn.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

NASA is looking for a second company to develop a human moon lander alongside SpaceX

Under the new plan, the agency will be opening up a second competition for a lander system for all American companies other than SpaceX, with the aim of having a second lander prepared to fly by 2026 or 2027. The winner of that second contract, dubbed the Sustaining Lunar Development contract, along with SpaceX “will pave the way to future recurring lunar transportation services for astronauts at the Moon,” NASA said.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KTLA.com

Bob Cabana provides first look at new NASA rocket

NASA Associate Administrator Bob Cabana joined us live to provide a first look at NASA’s most powerful rocket, Space Launch System. The new rocket was unveiled this week and it will make its first trip to the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It is ready...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

NASA looks beyond SpaceX for future lunar landers

NASA has announced it’s welcoming lunar lander concepts from commercial companies other than SpaceX, which already has a contract to land the first woman and first person of color on the moon in the mid-2020s as part of the Artemis program. Accepted designs will be capable of transporting astronauts...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Industry
Greenville, NC
Business
yourerie

Best fertilizer for tomatoes

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re planning to grow tomatoes, you need to choose the right fertilizer for your soil or growing medium. You also need to consider the pH level and nutrient balance in the soil, as well as the formula used in the fertilizer. Once you’ve done this, you can help ensure your plants grow quickly and produce the best harvest possible. A top choice is Jobe’s Organic Heirloom Tomato and Vegetable Plant Food Fertilizer.
Phys.org

Invasive ants hit Texas hard—now a killer fungus is coming for them

When crazy ants roll into new parts of Texas, the invasive species wipe out local insects and lizards, drive away birds, and even blind baby rabbits by spewing acid in their eyes. Scientists at the University of Texas at Austin now have good news: a naturally occurring fungus-like pathogen can...
TEXAS STATE
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Roofs#Urban Area#Urban Planners#Witn
The Independent

California could be releasing billions of genetically modified male mosquitoes to fight diseases

The future is decidedly not female for California mosquitoes, or at least that’s what researchers hope to achieve when they unleash up to 2.4 billion genetically altered males into the West Coast state starting this summer in an attempt to control the booming populations.The Environmental Protection Agency announced last month that biotech firm Oxitec had received approval to expand its existing pilot program in Florida into California’s Central Valley, a campaign that would run through 2024 and release a maximum of 2.4 billion over that time span.Since male mosquitoes don’t bite, the logic would hold that by expanding the...
AGRICULTURE
KRQE News 13

When you should aerate your lawn

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Anyone who owns a home knows a great lawn doesn’t happen by accident. It takes a lot of planning and maintenance to get lush green grass that’s the envy of all your neighbors. Regular watering, mowing and fertilizing are important, but they won’t do anything for you if your soil doesn’t provide the right growing conditions.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Walmart
Jeffrey Teodoro

Connecticut Roofing Company Looks Into New Technology of Using Roof Tiles Made from Rubber and Plastic Waste

Morrissey Construction, a roofing company based out of East Hartford, Connecticut, is starting to do research on roofing tiles made from scrap rubber and plastic. According to the president of Morrissey, they have started doing research on how their company can help lessen the effects of climate change and start using materials manufactured from waste.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WHNT-TV

Obtain color in your landscape from varieties of foliage instead of blooms

Having color in the landscape usually comes from the flowers of the blooms on a plant. However, color can also come from different foliage instead of flower blooms. Heuchera and Heucherella are two perennials to name that have colorful foliage. Heuchera, also known as coral bells, is a hardy perennial...
GARDENING
scitechdaily.com

Invasive Insects Will Kill 1.4 Million US Street Trees Over the Next 30 Years, Costing Over $900 Million

A new study by researchers from McGill University, the USDA Forest Service Southern Research Station, and North Carolina State University estimates that over the next 30 years, 1.4 million street trees will be killed by invasive insects, costing over $900 million USD to replace. The findings are published in the British Ecological Society’s Journal of Applied Ecology.
ANIMALS
WESH

NASA looks to develop next-generation Artemis lunar landers

The Artemis I rocket, NASA’s program returning humans to the moon, is now undergoing tests before its first launch in a few months. But the first anticipated dust-down of the Artemis crewed lunar lander won’t happen until 2025 at the earliest. The first version of the lander is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy