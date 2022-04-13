ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

People forced to evacuate New Mexico homes as 0% contained wildfire rages

By KFOX Staff
foxnebraska.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVILLAGE OF RUIDOSO, N.M. (KFOX) — Residents in the Village of Ruidoso, New Mexico were forced to evacuate due to the McBride wildfire, which as of Tuesday night, was 0% contained. A couple said they were surprised to see the fire and learn of evacuations because they had...

foxnebraska.com

