ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Enjoy Seamless Client Management with This DocuSign Alternative

By Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dmMYY_0f7tKR7e00

One of the keys to any successful business is great client management . That means having outstanding documentation of the agreements and contracts you've made with clients, and a simplified process for updating and signing documents . While DocuSign is the most popular software on the market for achieving this, it's also known as one of the priciest options. If you're looking for a cost-effective alternative that doesn't sacrifice on features, consider Zapendo eSign and Contract Management.

Zapendo's platform allows you to manage contracts, edit them quickly, send them for signature, manage expirations, and much more in a seamless central location. It has earned perfect 5-star ratings from G2, Capterra, GetApp , and Software Advice .

With Zapendo, prioritization is easy. You can edit contracts in seconds with the intuitive editor so they're always up to date and ready to propagate. You don't have to constantly retype or reformat, you can just edit it once. You can also send any contract for signature in just a matter of minutes so you can spend more time focusing on bigger picture items.

Zapendo lets you collaborate effortlessly on contracts and manage your expirations with contract dates, alerts, and renewals to make sure you're always compliant with all of your contract. It also offers a ton of convenient features like smart forms, custom workflows, templates, embedded forms, notes, and attachments to simplify your client management process.

A Zapendo Standard Plan offers unlimited document uploads and signatures, unlimited guests, OCR search, document merging, advanced document editing, templates, versioning, and more great features. All of these tools will give your client management a major boost and make it easier to onboard new clients and retain existing ones. For a limited time, you can get a two-year Standard Plan to Zapendo eSign and Contract Management for 72 percent off $288 at just $79.

Prices subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts.com

Finastra, Microsoft Form BaaS Partnership for Small Business Lending

London-based FinTech Finastra has launched a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) collaboration with Microsoft, according to a Tuesday (April 12) press release. The partnership is designed to offer new lending options to small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), “a sector severely underserved when it comes to accessing finance,” the release stated. SMBs that use Microsoft Dynamics 365 will be able to access financing offers without leaving their business management platform.
SMALL BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Ponsse's solutions for wood processing - watch a recording of the online event

HELSINKI, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agility and reliability are key properties in Ponsse's harvester heads. Harvester heads must withstand constant stress in varying conditions and operate accurately without damaging any stems. Ponsse has decades of experience and a range of productive solutions for wood processing mounted on base machines, developed together with customers.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Docusign#Document Management#Software Advice#Contract Management#G2 Capterra
yankodesign.com

This modular power tool system is user-centered to adapt to changing needs

Atlas is a user-centered power tool system meant to adapt to changing needs through a modular design. As technology advances, the expectations of consumers become more demanding. Technology has made instant gratification the standard, turning many of us onto modular designs that are meant to adapt to our changing needs.
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Montonio is building the payment and checkout solution to rule them all

Montonio is a multi-faceted product that has been specifically designed for its home market and its neighbor countries — but the startup thinks it could work all around Europe. The company facilitates payments, integrates with several “buy now, pay later” financing options and handles deliveries and refunds.
TECHNOLOGY
WEKU

Netflix plans to start charging for password sharing, and customers aren't happy

Netflix announced Wednesday it plans to start cracking down on password sharing among watchers, and customers are not taking it well. The company said in a statement that in the past it has encouraged account sharing among its 222 million subscribers, with features such as profiles and multiple streams, but that the practices are "impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
US News and World Report

Hackers Hit Authentication Firm Okta, Customers 'May Have Been Impacted'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Okta Inc, whose authentication services are used by companies including Fedex Corp and Moody's Corp to provide access to their networks, said on Tuesday that it had been hit by hackers and that some customers may have been affected. The scope of the breach is still unclear, but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motley Fool

Why DocuSign Stock Popped Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of e-signature leader DocuSign (...
STOCKS
pymnts

Most FIs Say They Could Do More to Ease Corporate Clients’ Payment, Cash Management Pain

Growth in new cross-border ventures has made it more critical than ever for financial institutions (FIs) and corporations to streamline business-to-business (B2B) payments. As digital technology makes global businesses easier to launch and manage, FIs are beginning to recognize the urgency in offering corporate customers more mobile, digital-first ways to pay trading partners.
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

How Businesses Can Embrace Digital Transformation Using Python Web Development

Python is a programming language that can provide a significant boost to the usability and functionality of your website. It follows language constructs and object-oriented approaches that aid programmers in creating logical code for projects of all shapes and sizes. Python is used for Server-side web and software development, as well as system scripting and mathematical equations. It’s possible to utilize Python with software to create workflows and the technology can also connect to databases. With Python, the code enables information between objects to flow freely.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

How to Improve Privacy in Conversational AI

Chatbots are a significant part in daily business marketing and interaction. Chatbots create valuable opportunities for organizations to transparently relate with their clients. The most frequently asked question in this regard is – how can the privacy of client and business data be guaranteed when AI-driven correspondence is utilized? In this article we will examine some tips which will help in answering the big question. Here are some techniques that will guarantee privacy in conversational AI with chatbots in different ways, which include two-factor authentication and personal data verification.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

10 Best WordPress Theme Builder Plugins

⚡If you need to create a website structure, I recommend proceeding with the JetThemeCore plugin as it’s the lightweight, clean dashboard, Gutenberg, and Elementor compatible. ⚡For visual learners, you might stick with the Elementor theme builder or Brizy. ⚡If you are searching for an advanced site builder with coding features, look at Oxygen or Divi.
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

How Headless Commerce Can Improve Customer Experience

The Roadmap and resources that you can use to become an Ethical Hacker is the guide to becoming a hacker. Hackers are not only there to break into your websites or accounts, they are there to provide security and improve it as well. These are called vulnerabilities, and they report them to the company that owns the application. The company then sees to it that, it does not happen again by improving their security. In this blog, I am going to be sharing the Roadmap.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Blinking, IPification Partner to Further Improve the Security of Digital ID Platform

Blinking, a provider of digital identity and user onboarding solutions, has partnered with IPification, a provider of mobile IP address-based authentication, user verification, and fraud prevention solutions. The partnership aims to further improve the security of Blinking’s digital identity platform. Blinking is adding IPification phone verification to its platform instead...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

DoControl raises $30M for no-code security tools for cloud app log-ins

The funding is coming in the form of a Series B round of funding led by Insight Partners, with other unnamed previous backers also participating. New York-headquartered with R&D operations also in Israel, DoControl came out of stealth last year and its list of investors also includes RTP Global, StageOne Ventures, Cardumen Capital and security firm CrowdStrike, which is both a financial and strategic backer, working with DoControl within its own company and incorporating it also into its platform.
TECHNOLOGY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy