When Reginald Dwayne Betts was 16, he was sentenced to prison for committing a carjacking. He survived his sentence, he says, by reading. Now a writer and lawyer, Betts is the founder of Freedom Reads, an organization that creates micro-libraries in prison. The concept, called the Freedom Library, is the result of a partnership with the architecture firm MASS Design and is now on display at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C.

