Denver weather: Record low temperature set on a frigid morning; more dry, windy conditions expected

"Bundle up."

That's the advice that the National Weather Service in Boulder tweeted out Wednesday, as the Denver area is expected to see cold temperatures in the morning.

In fact, Denver International Airport hit 11 degrees Wednesday morning, which broke the record of 15 degrees, set in 2020, for April 13, the weather service reported.

Temps around the Denver area on Wednesday morning, the weather service said, are "colder than our normal December and January lows," which is between 17-18 degrees.

Wednesday's forecast in Denver calls for sunny skies with a high near 44 degrees and wind gusting up to 36 mph, the weather service predicts. With breezy and dry conditions, the area is under fire concerns this week.

Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service .

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a north wind 6-11 mph becoming west 17-22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 7-12 mph increasing to 13-18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 6-13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.