2022 Oregon primary election: 5 vie for Senate District 11

By Tracy Loew, Salem Statesman Journal
 2 days ago
This is part of a series of stories on the candidates running in the May 17 primary election. Ballots will be mailed to voters April 27.

For the first time in nearly a quarter century, Senate District 11 won’t be represented by Peter Courtney, Oregon’s longest-serving legislator.

Courtney, a Salem Democrat, is retiring after 38 years in the Legislature. He has held the District 11 seat since 1999 and served in the House before that. He has been Senate President since 2003.

At the same time, District 11’s boundaries have been redrawn to now encompass Woodburn, Keizer and north Salem.

There are two Republicans competing in the primary election, and three Democrats.

Keizer Republican Sen. Kim Thatcher has served as the senator for District 13 since 2015, and was a state representative for 10 years before that.

Redistricting has placed her home in District 11. She’ll square off in the GOP primary against small business owner Marcello De Cicco.

Democrats will choose among Anthony Rosilez, executive director of the Oregon Teacher Standards and Practices Commission; Woodburn mayor Eric Swenson; and lawyer Richard Walsh, a former Keizer city councilor.

Kim Thatcher

Thatcher, 57, owns several construction-related businesses.

In an interview, Thatcher emphasized her record of advocating for accountable state government. She sponsored legislation that established the state’s first transparency website, and that improved access to public records.

Thatcher said she’d like to see that transparency extended to spending on homeless issues.

“I would like to know where our money is going. It would be nice to have an audit of all the different homeless programs we have going on,” she said. “I would like to see an audit and a better assessment of what our needs are.”

In a news release, Thatcher said she also supported legislation to require school districts to post education plans and curriculum online.

“This legislation is about putting parents in the driver seat of their children’s education and making local government more transparent and accountable to them,” Thatcher said.

Similar bills are being pushed by Republican state lawmakers nationwide in an effort to remove what they consider to be offensive lessons.

Thatcher ran for Secretary of State in 2020, losing to Shemia Fagan.

She said serving in the newly drawn district would allow her to focus more on local issues. Her current district encompasses parts of four counties, which sometimes had competing interests, she said.

Thatcher began 2022 with a campaign fund balance of $12,256, according to state campaign finance records. So far this year, she’s raised $19,168 and spent $20,043.

Her largest recent donors are Associated General Contractors of America, Anheuser Busch Companies and Associated Oregon Loggers.

Marcello De Cicco

Political newcomer De Cicco, 56, is a small business owner.

The Keizer resident graduated from Carson City High School. He has no prior government experience.

De Cicco does not appear to have a campaign finance committee.

He did not respond to interview requests from the Statesman Journal.

Anthony Rosilez

Keizer resident Rosilez, 53, is a career educator and lawyer who leads the Oregon Teacher Standards and Practices Commission.

Rosilez said he decided to run after the district’s boundaries were redrawn.

“This district is one of, if not the most, diverse districts in terms of demographics as well as in industry, services, the economy,” he said.

Rosilez is Latino and the first in his family to go to college. His background as an educator – ranging from substitute teacher to college administrator – has given him experience with the needs and challenges of more agricultural and conservative communities in the state, he said.

Rosilez chairs Keizer’s Community Diversity Engagement Committee.

He said his nearly five years heading the state agency regulating teachers has given him the opportunity to work with the legislature and experience the nuances of state policy.

“I’m the one candidate in this race that can say I have not only been able to develop policy but can make policy work at the state level,” he said.

For example, he said, he was able to quickly get an emergency substitute teaching rule in place early in the pandemic to help get people into classrooms.

He said he wants to work on homeless issues, affordable housing and health care.

Rosilez was in the running for the job of Woodburn schools superintendent, but said he withdrew from consideration after realizing it would be difficult to do that job and serve as a senator.

Rosilez has raised $15,525 this year, and has spent $5,197.

Eric Swenson

Woodburn mayor Swenson, 60, is an instructor at Pacific University’s Woodburn campus, and previously worked as a teacher and administrator in Salem-Keizer and Woodburn schools.

Swenson said he felt called to run for the Senate, based on his experiences as a college student, and later working in bilingual schools.

He studied in Michoacán for a semester, learning to see his own country from a different perspective. He later spent two weeks in an El Salvadoran refugee camp.

“Less than a month ago it became clear that running for the Oregon Senate was what I was being called to - and needed to do - and that it was time for me to renew that fire I felt as a 20-year-old to look honestly at the things that are wrong and participate in ways to make them right - now as a state senator,” Swenson said at his campaign kickoff event.

In Salem, Swenson served on the Salem Public Library Board and the Salem Area Mass Transit Board. In Woodburn, he served on the city parks board and budget committee, and on the boards of Woodburn Proud, Woodburn Chamber of Commerce and Woodburn Rotary.

Swenson said his top issues are affordable housing, living wages and affordable health care.

Swenson began 2022 with a campaign fund balance of $102. So far this year, he has raised $6,530 and spent $1,023.

Richard Walsh

Keizer lawyer Walsh, 63, says voters most likely will remember him as the force behind the development of the 148-acre Keizer Rapids Park.

“I hit many obstacles along the way,” he said. “We persevered. It took dozens of grants and years of work.”

He’s so passionate about the park, he rents a house on the Keizer Rapids property from the city, paying $1,733 per month for the 1,900-square-foot home.

Walsh was a Keizer city councilor from 2000 to 2011 and served as council president in 2007 and 2008. He helped initiate Keizer’s curbside recycling program, and helped bring in the Keizer Station shopping center.

He also was a founding member of the board that created the Willamette Water Trail.

Walsh said his main issue is health care for all, meaning a single-payer system. He also wants to work on homelessness and affordable housing, as well as campaign finance reform.

Walsh pled guilty to drunk driving in 2011, an incident he calls “the worst mistake” of his life. He said his designated drive left him stranded, and he thought he had waited long enough to drive.

“I learned my lesson,” he said. “That has never happened since.”

Walsh has raised $21,730 so far this year, and has spent $3,999. His largest contribution, of $5,000, came from the Oregon Trial Lawyers Association.

Tracy Loew is a reporter at the Statesman Journal. She can be reached at tloew@statesmanjournal.com, 503-399-6779 or on Twitter at@Tracy_Loew.

