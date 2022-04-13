ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EB I-70 Steele Street off-ramp closure begins Thursday

By Maris Westrum
DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation is closing the Interstate 70 eastbound off-ramp to Steele Street as a part of the Central 70 Project.

The closure will begin Thursday at 8 p.m. and will last through mid-summer.

Motorists heading eastbound on I-70 will need to exit at Colorado Boulevard, then travel north to 46th North Avenue, then west on 46th North Avenue to access Steele Street.

For more information on the Central 70 Project, click here .

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

