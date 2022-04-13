EB I-70 Steele Street off-ramp closure begins Thursday
DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation is closing the Interstate 70 eastbound off-ramp to Steele Street as a part of the Central 70 Project.
The closure will begin Thursday at 8 p.m. and will last through mid-summer.
Motorists heading eastbound on I-70 will need to exit at Colorado Boulevard, then travel north to 46th North Avenue, then west on 46th North Avenue to access Steele Street.Record-breaking cold morning in Denver
