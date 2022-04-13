At 19, Alan Parsons recorded the Beatles. How that 'life-changing' experience shaped him

Alan Parsons was an 18-year-old dropout who'd landed a job in the tape duplication department at EMI Records when he heard the master tape of the Beatles' just-completed 1967 album , "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band."

It was a formative experience that made him realize how badly he needed to talk his way into a job at EMI Recording Studios on Abbey Road.

"I think it made millions of light bulbs go off around the world, frankly," he says. "It was clearly a masterpiece of a record. And what was encouraging to me."

The thing that made his light bulb going off so different than those others is that not quite two years later he was running tape on the Beatles for an album with the working title "Get Back."

You can see him in the documentary of the same name by director Peter Jackson.

Parsons appeared in the Beatles documentary, 'Get Back'

"It's interesting that every shot of me, I seem to be wearing the same shirt," he says, with a laugh. "I assume I would have worn a different shirt every day. So I think possibly all those shots just happened to be taken on the same day."

Speaking by phone in advance of an upcoming concert in Phoenix , Parsons says he quite enjoyed the Jackson documentary, calling it "a huge improvement" over "Let It Be," the first film documenting those recording sessions by director Michael Lindsay-Hogg.

"I think they come across as being generally very good-humored," he says, "which didn't happen in 'Let It Be.'"

He's also pretty happy that he actually appears in this one.

"I'm of course delighted to be in it," Parsons says.

"Delighted to be on screen for probably only 10 seconds in the whole nine hours but at least I was there. I consider it to be famous at last. All I could do before was tell people 'Yes I was there.' Now I can prove I was there."

Parsons was a tape operator for the Beatles

His job at the time, as "a very green tape operator," was to capture everything the Beatles did on tape.

"So when a tape ran out, you had to try to get a new reel on as soon as you could," he says.

"And they were playing the songs that we all know and love, but they were also playing all kinds of Chuck Berry and Elvis songs in between, so I had to log all that on the tape boxes and it was very difficult because the tape machine back then didn't have a tape counter. You had no way of telling where you were on the tape."

Top concerts playing Phoenix in April: Billie Eilish, Journey, Lil Durk, Country Thunder

Still, he recalls it as a great experience.

"It was the Beatles," he says. "It was life-changing."

Parsons had already worked his way up to assistant engineer by the time the Beatles started work on "Abbey Road."

On the "Get Back" sessions, he says, "I was there to change tapes and keep everything working."

"Abbey Road" was a much more fulfilling experience, watching producer George Martin at work with engineer Geoff Emerick.

Related interview: Alan Parsons reflects on George Martin after Martin's passing

"I got to understand how the Beatles worked," Parsons says.

A year later, he briefly worked on an iconic Beatles solo album, George Harrison's "All Things Pass" with producer Phil Spector.

Asked what it was like to work with Spector, he says, "Crazy. It was crazy. Very loud. He liked to listen very loud."

Alan Parsons and Pink Floyd

It wasn't long after he'd earned a Grammy nomination as the engineer on Pink Floyd's sonic masterpiece , "The Dark Side of the Moon," that Parsons decided to step through the studio glass and start producing his own music.

Turning down an invitation from Pink Floyd to work on their next album, "Wish You Were Here," he launched the Alan Parsons Project with Eric Woolfson, a fellow producer and songwriter.

"Eric had long been considering making a concept album based on Edgar Allan Poe works," Parsons says.

"And he and I discussed that overall idea. He said, 'You can make this record, you can bring everybody together and you can put your name on it. And that's exactly what happened."

Related interview: Alan Parsons only wanted to make the next 'Dark Side of the Moon'

Parsons hadn't done much songwriting at that point, but he quickly got the hang of it as he and Woolfson co-wrote the material for their first concept album, 1976's "Tales of Mystery and Imagination (Edgar Allan Poe)."

"I got a lot of ideas off my chest," Parson says. "It was clearly a good team."

That's still his favorite thing he's ever done.

"It's like a firstborn child, a new way of working," he says.

"It was effectively the first producer as artist album. That hadn't really happened before. I mean, you could argue that Phil Spector was an artist but he sort of had to rely on his on his groups and his singers.

'Games People Play' and 'Time'

In 1980, the Alan Parsons Project scored their first Top 20 hit with a single called "Games People Play," which was followed by the even higher-charting "Time," "Eye in the Sky" and 1984's "Don't Answer Me."

As much as he liked making concept album, Parson understood the value of a well-timed pop hit.

"If you had a hit single, you would sell albums," he says. "FM radio was very important to the success of records. It's a very different way that music reaches people now. It's very much online. Cars don't have CD players."

'I was an empty vessel': How a Beatles biographer spent 5 years digging into Led Zeppelin

By the time he and Woolfson retired the Project in 1990, they'd released 11 albums and never done a single concert.

"I think it was unusual in terms of being an act which didn't perform live," Parsons says. "Its entire existence was in the studio."

Five years later, Parson started touring with a new group called the Alan Parsons Live Project.

Alan Parsons Live Project Eye in the Sky Tour 2022

They're heading on Phoenix on Saturday, April 16, on a tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of "Eye in the Sky," their highest-charting U.S. album, which they plan to play in its entirety.

He and Woolfson had just moved back to the U.K. after living with their families in Monaco for several years, when they returned to Abbey Road to track that album.

"It was great to get back to Abbey Road," Parsons says. "Back to effectively where I learned my trade."

Watching sports fans react to 'Sirius'

The title track became their biggest U.S. hit. But Parson points to "Sirius," the album's instrumental opener as "arguably the best known piece of music in our catalog."

It's the music the Chicago Bulls have used to introduce their starting line-up since the '90s, a decade that saw them win six NBA championships.

"No one was more surprised than I was that that happened," Parsons says.

"It was funny when we played live during the heyday of that. You could see it in people's faces, like 'Oh, that's the tune that the Bulls walk on to. I didn't know it was Alan Parsons.' They would tap each other on the shoulder, like 'I know this song.'"

Parsons says he'd put that album in his Top 3 Alan Parsons Project albums, with "Tales of Mystery and Imagination" and 1985's "Stereotomy."

"I'm pretty keen on 'Stereotomy,'" he says.

Parsons recently finished an album due to hit the streets July 11.

He can't say much about it at the moment, other than the title, "From the New World," and the guest list — blues guitar hero Joe Bonamassa, Tommy Shaw of Styx, David Pack of Ambrosia and country gospel singer Tabitha Fair (on a cover of the Ronettes classic "Be My Baby").

Alan Parsons Live Project

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16.

Where: Celebrity Theatre, 440 N. 32nd St., Phoenix.

Admission: $35-$125.

Details: 602-267-1600, celebritytheatre.com .

Reach the reporter at ed.masley@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-4495. Follow him on Twitter @EdMasley .

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: At 19, Alan Parsons recorded the Beatles. How that 'life-changing' experience shaped him