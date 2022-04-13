Inflation in AZ higher than the national average; Sen. Kelly advocates for lower drug costs; The only brunch recipe you'll need

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.

Inflation in Arizona is 2.4% higher than the national average . Here's what you need to know about rising costs .

At a U.S. Senate hearing in Phoenix, Sen. Mark Kelly advocated for lower costs for insulin and other prescription drugs .

Hosting brunch and want to impress? Look no further than this simple recipe for quiche Lorraine .

Today, you can expect it to be sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Mostly clear at night, with a low near 52 degrees. Get the full forecast here .

Today in history

On this date in 1820, Thomas Gardner, one of the earliest pioneers in Santa Cruz County, was born.

In 1877, the first Desert Land entry was made by William A. Hancock at Florence.

In 1892, Charles D. Poston filed a claim on land which he called “Hole-in-the-Rock.” The land was set aside as the Papago Saguaro National Monument in 1914 and in 1930, became Papago Park.

In 1905, the Arizona Dam on the Salt River was washed out.

In 1917, the town of Florence turned on its first electric street lights.

