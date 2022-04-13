Inflation in AZ higher than the national average; Sen. Kelly advocates for lower drug costs; The only brunch recipe you'll need
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.
Inflation in Arizona is 2.4% higher than the national average . Here's what you need to know about rising costs .
At a U.S. Senate hearing in Phoenix, Sen. Mark Kelly advocated for lower costs for insulin and other prescription drugs .
Hosting brunch and want to impress? Look no further than this simple recipe for quiche Lorraine .
Today, you can expect it to be sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Mostly clear at night, with a low near 52 degrees. Get the full forecast here .
Today in history
- On this date in 1820, Thomas Gardner, one of the earliest pioneers in Santa Cruz County, was born.
- In 1877, the first Desert Land entry was made by William A. Hancock at Florence.
- In 1892, Charles D. Poston filed a claim on land which he called “Hole-in-the-Rock.” The land was set aside as the Papago Saguaro National Monument in 1914 and in 1930, became Papago Park.
- In 1905, the Arizona Dam on the Salt River was washed out.
- In 1917, the town of Florence turned on its first electric street lights.
This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Inflation in AZ higher than the national average; Sen. Kelly advocates for lower drug costs; The only brunch recipe you'll need
Comments / 0