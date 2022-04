Fans of the Kingdom Hearts titles are used to waiting extremely long times between mainline releases. After Kingdom Hearts II on the PS2, the series veered into spinoff territory, with no proper sequel for the entire PS3 generation. Finally, in 2019, we got the long-awaited conclusion to what we would learn was the Dark Seeker Saga. However, in typical Kingdom Hearts fashion, the end of the saga was by no means the end of the story for Sora, Riku, Kairi, and all their Disney and Final Fantasy friends. Both a secret ending, boss, and DLC all pointed toward a new era on the horizon. The only question was how long it would take until we saw what it would be.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO