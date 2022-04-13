A not-so-sweet treat! Van Leeuwen debuts PIZZA-flavored ice cream with cream cheese and mozzarella, tomato jam swirl, and basil crust cookies - after going viral with Kraft mac and cheese variety

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream's latest flavor is far from vanilla.

This month, the Brooklyn-based ice cream brand debuted a new pizza-flavored frozen treat, exclusively at Walmart stores for a limited time.

The pizza ice cream, which is sold in 14 oz. containers for $4.98 each, is made with a cream cheese and mozzarella ice cream base, a tomato jam swirl, and basil crust cookies.

'You’ve had pizza. You’ve had ice cream. It’s only natural to have some Pizza ice cream,' says the brand.

The unusual flavor — which the brand describes as 'surprisingly delicious' — hit shelves in 3,500 Walmart locations last week.

It's part of a new collection that also includes flavors called Royal Wedding Cake, Hot Honey, Bourbon Cherries Jubilee, Wild Blueberry Shortcake, Planet Earth, and Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, which debuted last summer and quickly sold out.

'We have created a collection of classic flavors using thoughtfully sourced ingredients, from local jam makers to wild blueberries from Maine, to cookie bakers with a social mission,' Ben Van Leeuwen, the brand's co-founder and CEO, in a statement.

The pizza flavor is certainly the most controversial of the offerings, and reviews are already pouring in online.

A reporter at the Today show said the base taste mostly like cream cheese, and the tomato jam is 'strongly reminiscent of strawberries, making it a creative yet recognizable twist on a classic: strawberry cheesecake.'

One Instagrammer also got a strawberry cheesecake feel, calling it 'weird, but good.'

'I actually went into this one expecting it to be nasty, but it’s not that bad. The doughy crusts in there are pretty good and the tomato jam provides a nice sweet addition,' said another.

'This is delicious... and yea… was a little scary to try that first spoonful,' wrote @junkfoodmom.

Equally unique is the macaroni and cheese flavor, which had a limited-edition release last summer.

The Kraft Heinz Company and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream partnership was a huge success last year

The ice cream quickly sold out and is now back for curious fans to try this spirng

'Who would've thought #NationalMacAndCheeseDay would break the internet,' Van Leeuwen said in an Instagram post at the time. 'We're so flattered by the overwhelming response to this cheesy partnership with our friends Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.'

Kraft Heinz Company also celebrated the bizarre flavor, adding that the ice cold collaboration came just in time for the summer season.

'We know that there is nothing more refreshing on a hot summer day than ice cream. That is why we wanted to combine two of the most iconic comfort foods to create an ice cream with the unforgettable flavor of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese we all grew up with,' Emily Violett, senior associate brand manager for Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, said in a statement.

'Not only does it taste delicious, but it's also made with high quality ingredients and contains no artificial flavors, preservatives, or dyes just like our Kraft Macaroni & Cheese,' said Violett.