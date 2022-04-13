ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohawk, NY

2022 Mohawk Valley High School Sports Awards live show is canceled

By From staff reports
Utica Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b2wtQ_0f7tIj8G00

The 2022 Mohawk Valley High School Sports Awards live event has been canceled. The event, part of the USA Today High School Sports Awards program, had been scheduled for June.

The Observer-Dispatch continues to believe in the impact and passion high school sports brings to our communities and remains dedicated to covering local high school sports in the area. Go to uticaod.com for the latest high school sports news.

The USA Today High School Sports Awards is the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

Comments / 0

Related
PWLiving

Osbourn High School Wins Music Award

On March 18, 2022, upon completion of the choral department’s District IV assessment at Battlefield High School, Osbourn High School earned the Virginia Music Educators Association’s Blue Ribbon award. The VMEA Blue Ribbon Award is the highest award given to a school’s music program in the Commonwealth of Virginia and recognizes that achieve excellence in Band, Orchestra, and Choral Performance. All disciplines in a school must receive a rating of “Superior” at assessment to qualify for this award.
HIGH SCHOOL
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Utica Observer-Dispatch

1K+
Followers
697
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Utica, NY from Utica Observer Dispatch.

 http://uticaod.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy