Canton, OH

Things to do: Meyers Lake, Purple Rain, Donna Summer, 'Once,' Coleman Williams, Pink Floyd

By Ed Balint, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 2 days ago

Meyers Lake park exhibit

Free tickets are available for the April 23 opening of a Meyers Lake amusement park and ballroom exhibit at Alexander's Art House in Canton.

A "Tribute to Meyers Lake Park and Moonlight Ballroom & Gardens" will feature memorabilia and original paintings.

Tickets are required to attend the 7 p.m. opening and can be picked up from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at Alexander's Art House, 2433 Fourth St. NW. Tickets will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

Tickets can be signed and brought to the opening to enter the raffle drawing.

Alex Minturn will be exhibiting a new series of acrylic paintings commemorating the amusement park and ballroom; artwork will be for sale.

Original items from the amusement park and ballroom also will be displayed, including folding chairs and two of the original outdoor lamps.

The exhibit will continue through May. For more information, visit www.aminturn.com/home

Purple Rain movie experience

A special "Purple Rain" movie experience will be featured Saturday at the Canton Palace Theatre.

Stage lighting will be featured during the film's concert scenes. A "Purple Rain" and Prince-inspired costume contest  will include prizes and categories for best Prince outfit, best '80s costume and best prop.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The costume contest is at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at 7:30 p.m. The Rated R movie is nearly two hours.

General admission tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at https://cantonpalacetheatre.org , or at the door starting at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets also are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the Palace Theatre box office at 605 Market Ave. N. The box office can be reached at  330-454-8172.

Coleman Williams at Buzzbin

Coleman Williams will perform Thursday at Buzzbin.

Buzzbin says it's the first time a direct descendant of the legendary Hank Williams has performed in Canton since the icon died on his way to perform at the Canton Memorial Auditorium in the early 1950s.

Coleman Williams, the great grandson of Hank Williams Sr. and grandson of Hank Williams Jr., performs with IV and The Strange Band. On the band's website, the younger Williams says he represents the fourth generation of country music's legendary family.

IV and The Strange Band combines Southern storytelling and country music textures with 100-watt guitar amps, the website says. The band plays acoustically, as well as with electric guitars while incorporating fiddles.

The band's album "Southern Circus" is scheduled for release on June 17.

Also on the bill are American sludge metal band Eyehategod and Fake Muslims. Tickets are available for the 8 p.m. show at https://buzzbincanton.com/calendar . Tickets are $18 presale until Wednesday and $25 on Thursday.

Buzzbin is at 331 Cleveland Ave. NW.

Donna Summer musical

"SUMMER" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Kent State University at Tuscarawas Performing Arts Center.

The musical pays tribute to legendary recording artist Donna Summer.

A news release describes the icon as a "girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva"

Tickets start at $57 and are available online at https://tuscpactickets.universitytickets.com/ or by calling the box office at 330-308-6400.

The musical's score features more than 20 of Summer's classic songs, including, “Love to Love You Baby,” “Bad Girls” and “Hot Stuff."

"SUMMER" features a book by Tony Award nominee Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Tony Award winner Des McAnuff, with songs by Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara and others.

The Performing Arts Center is on the campus of Kent State Tuscarawas, 330 University Dr. N.E. in New Philadelphia.

'Once' at Kent Stark

"Once" will be performed this weekend at Kent State University at Stark.

Shows are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Ticket are $10 for adults and $7 for children and ages 55 and over. KSU students are admitted free with a current ID.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.kent.edu/stark/once . The box office can be reached at 330-308-6400.

The production takes place on the streets of Dublin, where an Irish musician and a Czech immigrant are drawn together by their shared love of music. Over the course of one fateful week, an unexpected friendship and collaboration quickly evolves into a powerful but complicated love story, underscored by emotionally-charged music.

Songs from the movie, "Once," are featured, including "Falling Slowly."

The performance will be at the Mary J. Timken Theatre at 6000 Frank Ave. NW in Jackson Township, and is produced by the Kent State University at Stark Theatre Department. TC Mavis Jennings is the director.

Billy Joel, Elton John tribute

The greatest hits of Billy Joel and Elton John will be featured on Saturday at La Pizzaria in Jackson Township.

The performance will be in the Stardust Dinner Theatre Crystal Room at La Pizzaria, 3656 Dressler Road NW. Tickets are $38, including a dinner with chicken parmesan, sides, salad, beverage and dessert. A cash bar also will be available.

Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com or by calling the box office at 330-327-2087.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the one-night-only show. Dinner is at 6:45 p.m., and the performance begins at 7:45 p.m. Seating is assigned.

Pink Floyd tribute in Canton

A Pink Floyd tribute band will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Auricle in downtown Canton.

The concert ensemble will feature professional musicians who share a passion for the iconic rock band Pink Floyd. A light show with lasers, projection and fog also will be featured.

Doors open at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $15 in advance and $20 on Saturday. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.ticketweb.com .

Dustin Kines at Downtownhecks

Nashville-based recording artist Dustin Kines will be performing at 8 p.m. Friday at Downtownhecks Tap Room in Massillon.

Last June, Kines released his debut country music album, featuring 11 tracks, including, "Lost Sometimes," "Dancin'," "She Don't Know About Me," "Blame It on the Alcohol" and "Old to Me."

This will be Kines' first show at Downtownhecks, 43 Lincoln E in downtown Massillon.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Things to do: Meyers Lake, Purple Rain, Donna Summer, 'Once,' Coleman Williams, Pink Floyd

