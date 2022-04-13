ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Stark County High School Sports Awards live event is canceled

 2 days ago
The 2022 Stark County High School Sports Awards live event has been canceled. The event, part of the USA Today High School Sports Awards program, had been scheduled for June.

The Repository continues to believe in the impact and passion high school sports brings to our communities and remains dedicated to covering local high school sports in the area. Go to their website here for the latest high school sports news.

The Repository will continue to select its all-county teams for the OHSAA-sanctioned high school sports. The All-Stark County winter sports teams will be released soon by the Repository. The all-county spring sports teams will be released in June, as well as the Repository players of the year in each sport for the entire 2021-22 school year.

The USA Today High School Sports Awards is the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

