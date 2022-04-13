ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Traffic: Lane Closure On E Scott St Between N Orange Ave And N Jefferson St

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zrwrN_0f7tIYN900

TAMPA, FL. – Beginning at 9 am today, the outside eastbound lane on E Scott St between N Orange Ave and N Jefferson St will be closed while the Tampa Water Department conducts maintenance on the water distribution system.

Barricades and signs will be located in the area to assist with rerouting and traffic flow. Please consider alternate routes and use caution when driving in the area.

Modifications to lane closures may be necessary during the course of the work.

The completion of the work with a return to normal traffic patterns is expected by 5 pm, Friday, April 15. Work schedules are contingent upon weather conditions.

The staff and crews of the Tampa Water Department appreciate everyone’s patience during this time.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Traffic#N Jefferson St#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
112K+
Followers
15K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy