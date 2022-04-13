ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Foothill baseball, 2 West Valley softball players named YMCA Athletes of the Week

By Ethan Hanson, Redding Record Searchlight
 2 days ago
Jordyn Wurzer and Cabria Childers

School: West Valley

Year: Wurzer (senior) and Childers (junior)

Sport: Softball

Comment: Wurzer and Childers were lights out and helped their team sweep U-Prep during a doubleheader on April 5 and a home game on April 8. Wurzer went 8 for 10, hit two home runs and drove in seven RBIs against the Panthers.

Childers as a pitcher delivered 16 innings, tossed two complete games and allowed just three runs on seven hits during her three appearances. Childers also swung a strong bat. She went 5 for 9 with three doubles and six RBIs.

Billy Lifvendahl and Tyler Cooke

School: Foothill

Year: Lifvendahl (sophomore) and Cooke (senior)

Sport: Baseball

Comment: The sophomore pitcher right hander earned two wins against Chico as the Cougars swept the three-game series. Lifvendahl shut Chico out in the third game of the series last Friday. He threw a complete game and allowed just three hits. Lifvendahl in game two of the series on April 5 came into pitch the sixth inning and allowed just one earned run as Foothill rallied in game two to win 7-6.

Cooke lined a walk off base hit against Chico in the second game to lift the Cougars in game two of a doubleheader on April 5. In game one of that doubleheader, Cooke pitched a complete game and allowed three runs to help Foothill edge Chico 5-4. Cooke this season is batting .291 with five doubles and a home run.

Each week, the Record Searchlight selects the girl and boy athletes who stand out based on merits from their performance in the prior week. Profiles highlight their accomplishments on the field or inside the gym and provide a glimpse into who they are as students. To make suggestions for R-S Athletes of the Week, email sports reporter Ethan Hanson at ethan.hanson@redding.com or go to bit.ly/3HuxlfW.

Ethan Hanson started working for the Redding Record Searchlight after four years with the Los Angeles Daily News as a freelancer. His coverage includes working the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament in South Bend, Indiana, and writing about the St. Louis Rams' move to Los Angeles with the Ventura County Star. He began his career as a play-by-play broadcaster for LA Pierce College from 2011-2017. Follow him on Twitter at @EthanAHanson_RS.

Comments / 0

