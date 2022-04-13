ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

WEATHER ALERT: Severe storms moving into our area late this afternoon, tonight

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Severe thunderstorms could hit Montgomery County late this afternoon through early morning Thursday. Damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, large hail and flash flooding are all possible, according to the National Weather Service, from a line of storms that should move through Clarksville between 5 and 10...

WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
Clarksville, TN
Montgomery County, TN
WZZM 13

Severe Weather Awareness Week: Receiving Weather Alerts

MICHIGAN, USA — As severe weather approaches, there is typically only a short amount of time to make life-saving decisions. For your safety, it is important that you have multiple ways to stay weather aware and relieve critical weather information. There are five direct ways in which you can...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOWK

Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon

Bryan Hughes has your midday forecast update. Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon. Severe storms leave residents to clean up the aftermath. Man’s Blevins and Harless make All-State rosters. Severe storms wind down and temperatures drop for …. What else did the state provide Guard members?. How...
MASON COUNTY, WV
WHNT-TV

Severe Threat Ends

The severe weather threat has come to an end for the Tennessee Valley. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the area through 1 am. Rain activity will continue to taper off from west to east overnight. The main concern will turn to the potential for heavy rain and gusty winds. Some locations have already seen over an inch of rainfall from this system.
ENVIRONMENT

