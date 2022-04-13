ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CMA Fest Returns This Summer After Two Year Postponement, Check Out the Initial Lineup Here

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

The Country Music Association has released its much-anticipated initial lineup for this year’s CMA Fest, returning to downtown Nashville Thursday through Sunday, June 9-12 following a two-year postponement due to the pandemic. Hundreds of Country Music artists are slated to perform on multiple stages across downtown Nashville. Fans can access a limited number of four-day passes, plus newly announced single night tickets, for the Nissan Stadium nightly concerts at CMAfest.com or through the CMA Box Office at 1-800-CMA-FEST. CMA Fest is uniquely programmed with artists donating their time so a portion of ticket proceeds can be invested in high-quality music education programs throughout the U.S. via the CMA Foundation.

Nissan Stadium Performances

Taking the nightly Nissan Stadium stage this year are Country Music superstars Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Russell Dickerson, Alan Jackson, Lady A, Parker McCollum, Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Cole Swindell, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Zac Brown Band and more.

Chevy Riverfront Performances

The Chevy Riverfront Stage returns with a stellar slate of talent that will keep fans moving from 10:00 AM-5:15 PM each day with performances by Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Tenille Arts, Priscilla Block, Danielle Bradbery, BRELAND, Blanco Brown, Callista Clark, Easton Corbin, Jessie James Decker, Travis Denning, Lindsay Ell, ERNEST, Morgan Evans, Tyler Farr, Larry Fleet, HARDY, Home Free, Ryan Hurd, LANCO, Chris Lane, Jon Langston, LOCASH, Maddie & Tae, Kameron Marlowe, Scotty McCreery, Niko Moon, Parmalee, Michael Ray, Tyler Rich, Jameson Rodgers, Dylan Scott, Elvie Shane, Matt Stell, Mitchell Tenpenny, Tenille Townes, Drake White and Lainey Wilson.

Dr. Pepper Stage

Taking the mic on the Dr. Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park from 11:00 AM-4:45 PM each day are Rodney Atkinsfeat. Rod + Rose, Chris Bandi, Chayce Beckham, Shy Carter, Ashley Cooke, Adam Doleac, Sara Evans, Carter Faith, Filmore, Ryan Griffin, Caylee Hammack, Laine Hardy, High Valley, Willie Jones, Kidd G, Love and Theft, Chase Matthew, Kylie Morgan, David Nail, Jerrod Niemann, Drew Parker, MacKenzie Porter, The Red Clay Strays, The Reklaws, Runaway June, Sister Hazel, Caitlyn Smith, Conner Smith, Brittney Spencer, Thompson Square and Hailey Whitters.

Chevy Vibes Stage

Fans will get in the groove from 11:00 AM-4:45 PM daily, rockin’ to the Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park with performances by Cooper Alan, Kassi Ashton, Frankie Ballard, Laci Kaye Booth, Tyler Booth, Country Comeback Tour, Ashland Craft, Dalton Dover, Hannah Ellis, Josh Gracin, Andy Griggs, Ty Herndon, Tiera Kennedy, King Calaway, Chrissy Metz, Jamie O’Neal, Meghan Patrick, Frank Ray, Restless Road, Reyna Roberts, Lily Rose, SEAFORTH, Nate Smith, Alana Springsteen, Uncle Kracker, Chuck Wicks, Mark Wills, Rita Wilson, Darryl Worley, Chase Wright and Michelle Wright.

Maui Jim Stage

The Maui Jim Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Arena Plaza features a can’t-miss lineup of performances each day from 10:45 AM-4:30 PM including After Midtown, Roman Alexander, Abby Anderson, Avery Anna, BEXAR, Tyler Braden, Allie Colleen, Spencer Crandall, Jackson Dean, Madeline Edwards, Ian Flanigan, Jordan Fletcher, Ray Fulcher, Aaron Goodvin, Alex Hall, Noah Hicks, Jake Hoot, Andrew Jannakos, Caroline Jones, Kat & Alex, Erin Kinsey, Trea Landon, Triston Marez, Dylan Marlowe, Walker Montgomery, John Morgan, Catie Offerman, Robyn Ottolini, Teddy Robb, Jordan Rowe, RVSHVD, Sean Stemaly, Tebey, Temecula Road, Tigirlily and Lauren Weintraub.

New This Year- Riverside Retreat

Riverside Retreat is an exclusive destination along the Cumberland River offering guaranteed admission to the Chevy Riverfront Stage, where audiences attending the free daytime concerts often reach capacity. A number of additional perks will be available including shaded areas, misting stations, charging for mobile devices, discounts on select beverages, air-conditioned restrooms, yard games, and more. Participating fans will have unlimited in and out access 9:00 AM – 5:15 PM each day during CMA Fest. The on-sale for exclusive Riverside Retreat access begins tomorrow, Wednesday, April 13 , at CMAfest.com. Both four-day ($307) and single-day ($98) tickets will be available. Fees and taxes included.

Don’t miss a beat by staying connected with CMA on CMAfest.com .

The post CMA Fest Returns This Summer After Two Year Postponement, Check Out the Initial Lineup Here appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Related
