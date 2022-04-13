ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Hogan signs 79 bipartisan bills into law [VIDEO]

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
 2 days ago
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week signed 79 bills into law, and thanked lawmakers for a successful session.

Upon signing the bills, the governor issued the following statement:

“I want to first of all thank the presiding officers and the leaders in the legislature on both sides of the aisle for all of their hard work over the past 90 days of the legislative session.

“I would say this has been our most successful session yet. We enacted the largest tax cut package in state history to provide $2 billion of tax relief for retirees, and struggling families, and small businesses. We enacted a fiscally responsible and balanced budget. For the eighth year in a row, we’ve record-funded education. We’ve increased investments in our police, first responders, and public safety. And today, we’re going to be signing 79 bills into law.

“We haven’t always agreed 100% of the time, but I really do want to thank the legislators on both sides of the aisle for working together with us in a bipartisan way, not just in this most recent legislative session, but over the past eight years, and it’s greatly appreciated. “For eight years we’ve sent a very clear message that unlike just down the road in Washington, where there seems to be more divisiveness and dysfunction, that we actually can come together in a bipartisan way to change things for the better.”

A summary of the legislative session can be found online here .

Video from the signing can be viewed below.

The post Governor Hogan signs 79 bipartisan bills into law [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 2

The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
POLITICO

Scores of House GOP lawmakers tried to call up a bill keeping the pandemic-related border health rules in place. Democrats blocked it.

The move came during rule debate over whether to hold two former Trump officials in contempt of Congress. What happened: Dozens of House Republican lawmakers flocked to the floor today seeking to call up legislation barring the relaxation of Covid-related public health restrictions at the border. Democrats blocked the move,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Florida Phoenix

New federal COVID aid delayed after U.S. Senate Republicans insist on immigration debate

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Members of Congress have departed their offices and hearing rooms on Capitol Hill for a two-week spring recess without passing additional funding to combat the coronavirus, amid a stalemate over immigration policy. Despite reaching a bipartisan agreement Monday for $10 billion for testing, treatments and vaccines, much of it needed in states, the U.S. Senate […] The post New federal COVID aid delayed after U.S. Senate Republicans insist on immigration debate appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
IMMIGRATION
PennLive.com

Tax Day 2022 deadline has changed, see the average refund so far

Tax day has traditionally been April 15. That’s changed this year. April 16 is Emancipation Day in Washington, D.C. The day commemorates the time in 1862 when President Abraham Lincoln signed the District of Columbia Compensated Emancipation Act, freeing 3,000 slaves in the D.C. area. It has been celebrated in the nation’s capital since 2005.
WASHINGTON, DC
95.3 MNC

Governor Holcomb signs Indiana’s Constitutional Carry bill into law

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed into law HEA 1296, Indiana’s Constitutional Carry bill, making Indiana the third state to pass Constitutional Carry legislation in 2022. Residents still have the option of obtaining a gun permit. And you might want to do that, because you’ll need it to carry in states that still require a permit.
INDIANA STATE
Salon

GOP-controlled House impeaches Republican attorney general of South Dakota

The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
POLITICS
wolbbaltimore.com

Governor Hogan Signs 30-Day Tax Holiday Bill, Dropping Gas Prices Temporarily

Maryland residents will get some help with pain at the pump. Governor Larry Hogan has signed a 30-day gas tax holiday bill, temporarily dropping gas prices in the state. It’s a month long suspension of the state’s 36-cent fuel tax. Governor Hogan and the general assembly signed it into law on Friday (March 18th). “This bi-partisan action will provide relief for pain at the pump,” Hogan said during the announcing press conference. Maryland has become the first state to enact such legislation as others are still pondering the idea. California has already rejected it. The bill is not a long term solution to the global gas price-hike but the idea is to buy some time for the prices to fall around the world.
MARYLAND STATE
POLITICO

In the Senate race between Val Demings and Marco Rubio, the Florida Dem is doing her part to keep up cash-wise.

The race between Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Democratic challenger Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) is heating up — on the fundraising front in particular. Follow the money: Demings is behind Rubio according to her most recent FEC filings, with $20.7 million in total contributions and $8.1 million in cash on hand. In the lead is Rubio, with $24.3 million in total contributions and 10.5 million cash on hand.
FLORIDA STATE
