Governor Hogan signs 79 bipartisan bills into law [VIDEO]

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week signed 79 bills into law, and thanked lawmakers for a successful session.

Upon signing the bills, the governor issued the following statement:

“I want to first of all thank the presiding officers and the leaders in the legislature on both sides of the aisle for all of their hard work over the past 90 days of the legislative session.

“I would say this has been our most successful session yet. We enacted the largest tax cut package in state history to provide $2 billion of tax relief for retirees, and struggling families, and small businesses. We enacted a fiscally responsible and balanced budget. For the eighth year in a row, we’ve record-funded education. We’ve increased investments in our police, first responders, and public safety. And today, we’re going to be signing 79 bills into law.

“We haven’t always agreed 100% of the time, but I really do want to thank the legislators on both sides of the aisle for working together with us in a bipartisan way, not just in this most recent legislative session, but over the past eight years, and it’s greatly appreciated. “For eight years we’ve sent a very clear message that unlike just down the road in Washington, where there seems to be more divisiveness and dysfunction, that we actually can come together in a bipartisan way to change things for the better.”

