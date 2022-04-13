ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, PA

Man arrested following shooting, hours-long barricade situation in Washington County

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UHZFG_0f7tGdKy00

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE 12:55 p.m.: The District Attorney tells Channel 11 that one person is in custody following a barricade situation at a home in Washington County.

Melvin Ringer was arrested on attempted homicide charges following the incident.

Ringer, his wife and the victim had been drinking early Wednesday morning. Ringer allegedly demanded the victim leave his home.

Police said the victim was in the process of leaving and carrying a case of beer when he was shot.

According to police paperwork, Ringer’s wife helped the victim into a vehicle to take him to the hospital, and the back window was shot out.

Ringer barricaded himself in the home, causing a situation that lasted for hours.

Police are still asking people to avoid the area as they investigate.

Stay with 11 News for the latest updates on this story.

Pennsylvania State Police are on the scene of a home in Washington County where a man has barricaded himself inside.

The home is on Spencer Avenue in Canton Township.

Police are asking people to avoid the area of Weirich Avenue and Mary Street. They are calling this an active police situation.

The state police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) and negotiators are on scene.

Troopers have not said why they are staked out at the home, or why the man is barricaded inside. State police say “they’re approaching the barricade situation as if there are multiple people in the home.”

Channel 11′s Pete DeLuca is at the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates on this breaking story.

Comments / 2

Jaquoya Jackson
2d ago

It's crazy that if he was a black man he had been shot through the door of the home the police would have never allowed him to barricade himself inside of his home for hours and him still be standing he would have been shot from the outside of the home and then they would have entered the home after their clips were empty.

Reply(1)
3
