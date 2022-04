Retired Haverhill Police Sgt. Harold E. “Bud” Smith, 81 of Newburyport, died April 13, at High Pointe Hospice in Haverhill. He was the husband of 45 years of Verna (Wile) Smith. Born in Haverhill on July 3, 1940, he was the son of the late Harold J. and Helen (Wilson) Smith and graduated from Trade School, class of 1959, then received his associates degree from Northern Essex Community College and a bachelor of science degree from the University of New Hampshire. He also attended University of Massachusetts.

