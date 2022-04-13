ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Standish, ME

April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. Take a Virtual Self Defense Class.

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, you can sign up via Zoom for Self-Defense 101 and protect yourself. This self-defense class will...

NBC Chicago

Chicago Self-Defense Class Spurred by Rise in Attacks Against Women

A Chicago community organizer reaffirmed his commitment to teach women self-defense classes amid an increase in attacks against women, including one as recent as Wednesday night. In the latest incident, a woman identified as Aaliyah Newell, 47, was found bludgeoned to death in her Englewood apartment. According to Chicago police,...
CHICAGO, IL
Cheddar News

Asian Americans Turn to Self Defense Classes Amid Rise in Hate Crimes

Hate crimes from the start of 2022 against Asians reportedly more than doubled compared to 2021, according to the NYPD. Amid the surge of attacks, Amber Reed, the president and co-founder of the grassroots organization AAPI Montclair, joined Cheddar News to talk about how it's looking to help Asian Americans with classes and techniques to defend themselves. “We're seeing racism literally killing people who look like us, and these self defense classes are a chance for us to rewrite a narrative of victimhood into one of empowerment," she said. "We learn first how to be aware of our surroundings because we know that being distracted, appearing weak can make you a target, and then that we focus on disengagement."
SOCIETY
WAFB.com

BRPD hosting women’s self-defense classes

Candidates for District Court Judge looking to show voters tough stance on crime in campaign ads. After a record-breaking year for homicides in Baton Rouge, the three people running for district court are trying to show voters that they will be tough on crime and not let dangerous criminals back on the street.
BATON ROUGE, LA
