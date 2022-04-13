ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilmore City, IA

Spring Storm Spawns Tornadoes Near Gilmore City; Listening Area Avoids Worst Of The Damage

By Nathan Konz
1380kcim.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service issued more than a dozen tornado warnings last night (Tuesday) in Iowa with at least one tornado touching down near Gilmore City in Humboldt County,...

www.1380kcim.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

Heavy, strong storms likely Friday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday morning across East Mississippi and West Alabama. The severe thunderstorms that form will be embedded within a large area of heavy storms that tracks across our area. The storms will arrive between 3 AM and 6 AM, and they will exit our area between 8 AM and 11 AM. Any lingering rain should come to an end by 1 PM.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Humboldt County, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Carroll, IA
City
Pocahontas, IA
City
Gilmore City, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pocahontas
CBS Sacramento

Greyhound Says Bus Found Apparently Abandoned On I-80 Near Donner Lake Was Stuck Due to Tire Chain Issue

DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country. Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!” Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue. “Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement. Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.    
TRUCKEE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Driver captures video as tornado touches down in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Multiple tornadoes spurred from a storm that moved across Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma Tuesday night. A large funnel cloud caused severe damage in New Orleans after nightfall. At least one person died and multiple others were injured, according to initial reports. Drew and Matthew Burke recorded video...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warnings#Extreme Weather#Carroll Broadcasting#Midamerican Energy
KIMT

Drone video: Damage from the southside of Mason City

Many buildings were destroyed during Tuesday night's storm. A 'miracle' no injuries or deaths as southern part of Mason City suffers massive destruction (with drone footage) Buildings and homes on 35th St. were destroyed, and police and the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office said it’s a miracle no deaths or injuries were reported.
MASON CITY, IA
KAAL-TV

Seven tornadoes confirmed so far from storms in Minnesota, Iowa

(ABC 6 News) - The National Weather Service has confirmed seven tornadoes so far from storms in southeast Minnesota and North Iowa. Initial survey results from the EF-2 tornado in Taopi, Mn, which occurred around 10:40 p.m. reached peak wind speeds of 132 mph and injured two people. The tornado moved through western Taopi, Minnesota, damaging or destroying homes, farms, and outbuildings and downing/snapping transmission power lines.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
News Channel Nebraska

Winds cause semi-tractor and trailer loaded with cattle to rollover

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Platte County responded to a rollover accident Tuesday night. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said that around 8:25 p.m., they responded to the intersection of Highway 81 and the Lost Creek Parkway regarding a semi-tractor/trailer rollover accident. Authorities said that the driver of the 1998...
PLATTE COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy