Columbia, MO

Columbia Public Schools Foundation gives out $2,500 grants to schools

By Zachary Farwell
 2 days ago

COLUMBIA, Mo.

The Columbia Public Schools Foundation (CPSF) will give out thousands of dollars in grants to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

On Wednesday, the foundation plans to visit Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary, Lange Middle School, and other schools to give out $2,500 grants.

CPSF-Press-Release-25th-Anniversary-Grants-04-22
Download

"It's our own version of the prize patrol," said CPSF Board of Directors President Cindy Mustard . "We're celebrating our 25th anniversary, and we're also celebrating our schools and teachers."

The foundation started to give out the awards at Grant Elementary on Tuesday. CPSF members will visit all CPS elementary, middle, and high schools throughout April to give out the $2,500 grants.

The money for the awards comes from the estate of Kay McLeod. The estate made the $1 million donation to CPSF last year. McLeod was a public school teacher who started her career with Columbia Public Schools.

"We know that Kay and her family are happy that these funds are going to directly support each school, teacher and student," said CPSF Board of Directors Secretary Sally Silvers .

The schools are expected to use the $2,500 grants in ways to improve public education.

KMIZ ABC 17 News

