Snook, retired twice, again takes reins of Geneseo Historical Museum
Angie Snook is hoping the third time will be a charm for her retirement. She first retired as curator at the Geneseo Historical Museum in 2015, but returned in 2016 to take the place of a director who had resigned. In the fall of 2019, Snook thought she was stepping into retirement once again, but was asked to be in charge of the museum again late last year.
Here's who bought and sold property in Henry County last week
John and Kelsy Steele to Ted Carton and Jeanne Carton, farmland, Atkinson, $140,000. Brian Koch to Daniel and Erica Wolf, East 2050 St., Atkinson, $1,135,500. James LaCamera to ACG Holding LLC, 206 S. Park St., Alpha, $60,000. Gary and Rebecca Colter to Karnal, Inc., Lot 2 of Lot 2 of...
Frank Bergeson
Frank A. “Bergy” Bergeson, 82, of Geneseo, died on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Allure of Geneseo. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12th at the Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Geneseo it will also be live streamed at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/5442197612. Burial will be in North Cemetery, Geneseo. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Saturday at the funeral home.
Here's who got married and divorced in Henry County last week
Marriages and dissolutions for the week of Oct. 27-Nov. 3. Hannah Brown, Bettendorf, and Marcus Simpson, Moline. Nicholas Norberg and Korrie Morrison, both of Orion. Michelle Gorden from Donald Gorden Jr. Heather David from Forest Hinson. Baillie Spence from George Spence.
