ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Ouachita Parish reports 31 new COVID cases; Louisiana cases surge 39.3%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
The News-Star
The News-Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45xYIK_0f7tFSXe00

New coronavirus cases leaped in Louisiana in the week ending Sunday, rising 39.3% as 801 cases were reported. The previous week had 575 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Louisiana ranked 47th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 20.8% from the week before, with 238,885 cases reported. With 1.4% of the country's population, Louisiana had 0.34% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 34 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Ouachita Parish reported 31 cases and four deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 12 cases and four deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 47,329 cases and 742 deaths.

Richland Parish reported three cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported one case and minus one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 6,165 cases and 95 deaths.

Union Parish reported two cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported one case and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 6,396 cases and 131 deaths.

Caldwell Parish reported 162 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported zero cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 3,313 cases and 55 deaths.

Within Louisiana, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Caldwell Parish with 1,633 cases per 100,000 per week; LaSalle Parish with 94; and Jackson Parish with 51. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Caldwell Parish, with 162 cases; Orleans Parish, with 119 cases; and Jefferson Parish, with 71. Weekly case counts rose in 32 parishes from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Caldwell, St. Tammany and Ouachita parishes.

Louisiana ranked 48th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 60.8% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.2%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Louisiana reported administering another 24,174 vaccine doses, including 3,454 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 17,028 vaccine doses, including 3,436 first doses. In all, Louisiana reported it has administered 6,180,020 total doses.

Across Louisiana, cases fell in 22 parishes, with the best declines in East Baton Rouge Parish, with 65 cases from 83 a week earlier; in Bossier Parish, with 10 cases from 19; and in Acadia Parish, with 3 cases from 11.

In Louisiana, 39 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 62 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,169,338 people in Louisiana have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 17,177 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 80,396,250 people have tested positive and 985,504 people have died.

Louisiana's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, April 10.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 202
  • The week before that: 198
  • Four weeks ago: 300

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 38,444
  • The week before that: 37,242
  • Four weeks ago: 48,172

Hospitals in 19 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 16 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 26 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WLFI.com

Tippecanoe County reports 10 new COVID cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Thursday, March 17, that 304 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. According to the Indiana COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, 3,694,957 including the single-dose vaccine, are fully vaccinated. 1,730,819 have had a booster shot. Locally, Tippecanoe County reports 110,587 have been fully vaccinated.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WDBJ7.com

1,002 new COVID cases reported in Virginia Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,665,082 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, March 25, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,002 from the 1,664,080 reported Thursday, a bigger increase than Thursday’s 948 reported new cases.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
The Independent

White Louisiana teen charged with hate crime over simulated whipping at Black student

A 15-year-old in Louisiana has been charged with a hate crime after a viral video captured him throwing cotton balls at a Black classmate while whipping him with a belt, local authorities reported.The student, who attends Vanebilt Catholic High School in Houma, Louisiana, can be seen in the 9 March footage approaching his Black classmate in the crowded cafeteria and then begins tossing handfuls of what appears to be cotton balls at him before beginning to whip the teen with a belt.On 15 March, WWL-TV reported that the offending teen had been arrested and taken to a local juvenile detention...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Majority of Texas Senators urge state to stop ‘miscarriage of justice’ Melissa Lucio execution

A bipartisan group of Texas legislators, comprising more than half of the state Senate, called on Texas officials to stop the controversial execution of Melissa Lucio, which is set for 27 April.“This is an opportunity to prevent a miscarraige of justice that would undermine public trust in our legal system,” they wrote in a letter sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday, a body which could recommend Governor Greg Abbott stop the execution. “Ms Lucio’s case is one that gives even proponents of the death penalty pause,” they added.The letter follows a similar message to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Louisiana Illuminator

Ronald Greene committee chairman: ‘Something going on at State Police that’s rotten’

State lawmakers grew frustrated Tuesday with a high-ranking member of Louisiana State Police when he avoided answers to their questions about the 2019 in-custody death of Ronald Greene.  “There’s something going on at State Police that’s rotten,” Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma, chair of a special House committee that is looking into allegations of a coverup. […] The post Ronald Greene committee chairman: ‘Something going on at State Police that’s rotten’ appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Gannett#Ouachita Parish#Usa Today Network#Johns Hopkins University#Richland Parish#Union Parish#Caldwell Parish
Centre Daily

Soldier accused of raping LSU student in her dorm room, campus police say

A soldier accused of raping a Louisiana State University student in her dorm room after a night of partying has been arrested, multiple news outlets report, citing campus police. Officers arrested Desmond Saine, 22, on Thursday, March 24, at a U.S. Army Training Center in Vernon Parish, according to The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
96.5 KVKI

Five Fun, Unique Gifts for the Louisiana Lover in Your Life!

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases. Here are some great gift ideas for the Louisiana lover in your life that wants more than just fleur-de-lis in their home! Don't get me wrong, I like fleur-de-lis, but if you've spent any in Louisiana, especially if you're a member of a Mardi Gras krewe, you likely have fleur-de-lis decor and tchotkies galore!
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTNH

Mass-overdose events happening across U.S., DEA warns

The Drug Enforcement Administration sent a letter to law enforcement agencies across the country last week warning of "mass-overdose events" caused by fentanyl. In that letter, the DEA named an overdose event that happened last month in downtown Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
WAFB

LSU lands 2023 four-star safety out of Georgia

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Brian Kelly and company have landed their third commitment for the class of 2023 and the first defensive player in four-star safety Michael Daugherty out of Loganville, Georgia. He announced his commitment via Twitter on Wednesday, March 13. Daughtery chose the Tigers over offers from...
LOGANVILLE, GA
NBC News

Rare, severe liver damage reported in kids in U.S. and Europe

Public health officials in Europe and the United States are investigating dozens of puzzling cases of severe hepatitis in young children. Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver. The cause is often a virus, but the viruses that commonly cause the illness — hepatitis A, B, C, D and E — have been ruled out in the cases in question, leaving doctors searching for the culprit.
ALABAMA STATE
The News-Star

The News-Star

985
Followers
637
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Star - thenewsstar.com Your source for local, breaking, sports and entertainment news around Monroe and West Monroe, Louisiana areas.

 http://thenewsstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy