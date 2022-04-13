ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Pence targets ‘cancel culture,’ ‘woke America’ in UVa speech

By Maureen Breslin
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f472x_0f7tFIxc00
Tweet

Former Vice President Mike Pence in a speech at the University of Virginia on Tuesday derided Democrats for “woke-ism,” adding that “cancel culture” is the enemy of freedom.

“We live in a time when many on the radical left routinely demean the American founding. Today radical progressives seek to rewrite our Constitution and erode the liberties enshrined in our Bill of Rights,” Pence said at the event sponsored by Young America’s Foundation.

“Every day we see efforts to silence, or cancel, those that dare to disagree with the progressive orthodoxy,” continued the former vice president, touching on an issue that has resonated with many conservatives.

Pence, a possible 2024 GOP White House contender, also told the U.Va. crowd, “The antidote to ‘cancel culture’ is freedom. The antidote to ‘woke America’ is freedom.” He told students to hold onto the Constitution and Declaration of Independence in a stand against “cancel culture.”

Pence criticized President Biden for what he called a track record of “woke-ism.” He encouraged conservative students to speak up about their beliefs and to not allow themselves to be censored while on college and university campuses.

The event was met with criticism and protest by a number of students at the Charlottesville, Va., university, according to The Washington Post.

A number of students protested Pence speaking on their campus, while some counterprotesters called the demonstrations against Pence an attempt to “cancel” free speech, the Post reports.

The Cavalier Daily, the campus newspaper, wrote, according to the Post, that Pence’s “speech that threatens the lives of those on Grounds is unjustifiable,” and referenced the nearby white supremacy march in 2017 that left one person dead.

A conservative publication on the campus countered The Cavalier Daily and criticized the attempts to bar the former vice president from visiting and speaking, the Post reported.

Comments / 2

Related
The Atlantic

The Real Ginni Thomas Problem Is Trump

“Nothing about the text messages presents any legal issues.” That was the terse comment from Virginia “Ginni” Thomas’s attorney about her recently revealed text messages. The conservative activist had sent the messages to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the weeks after the 2020 election, urging him to try to overturn the results.
POTUS
Reason.com

Hearing Mike Pence Speak Won't Harm UVA Students

Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to speak at the University of Virginia on April 12, invited by the university's chapter of Young Americans for Freedom. Normally, a former government official addressing interested students at a public college would be an unremarkable event. However, the editorial board of The Cavalier Daily—the student-run paper at UVA—has declared Pence's event to be a crisis. This week, the board published an editorial arguing that Pence's presence on campus will "threaten the lives" of UVA students, claiming that it amounts to "bigotry that threatens the well-being and safety of students on Grounds." Not only do they call on the university to not "platform" Pence due to his political beliefs—something that would be explicitly illegal because UVA is a public university—they also argue that those beliefs constitute a physical threat to the safety of UVA students.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Independence, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Government
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Government
TheWrap

Fox News’ John Roberts Crushes Sen. Rick Scott’s Attempt to Dismiss His Agenda as ‘Democrat Talking Points': It’s in Your Plan! (Video)

Fox News’ John Roberts stopped Sen. Rick Scott in his tracks Sunday when the Florida Republican tried to sidestep confronting questions about his controversial 11-step “Rescue America” plan by insisting the anchor was using “Democrat talking points.”. Roberts brought up Scott’s plan on “Fox News Sunday,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell says Hunter Biden saga has 'a lot of smoke' but calls it 'Trump conspiracy theories'

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell continues to downplay the Hunter Biden scandal even as multiple news outlets have begun verifying the emails from his laptop that were previously avoided during the 2020 presidential election. Mitchell led a panel discussion on Wednesday condemning former President Trump's remarks in a recent interview urging...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Sarah Palin accuses Ketanji Brown Jackson of being "ill-prepared" for questions: "It's insulting"

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin. (Kris Connor/Getty Images) Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson appears to have the votes to be confirmed to the Supreme Court, as three Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Mitt Romney, R-Utah, — are set to vote with every Democrat. She brings with her a trove of legal experience, including the first Supreme Court nominee in decades to have served as a public defender.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uva#United States#Woke#Democrats#American#Gop#White House#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Hill

The Hill

538K+
Followers
65K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy