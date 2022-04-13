ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Farmers market won't move far for 2022 season

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
 2 days ago
When Coldwater’s farmers market starts its eighth season on June 26, it will be downtown, slightly north of its old location. It will continue on subsequent Saturday mornings from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. until Sept.10.

Construction will begin soon on the northwest section of Four Corners Park, where the market usually resides.

Farmers Market president Audrey Tappenden received permission from the Coldwater City Council to use the south parking lot of the Brown Municipal building, part of Randall Plaza parking lot.

Tappenden said the market would purchase several orange cones to close the parking

area at its West end on Saturday mornings.

“We assume there won’t be cars parked in the area on Friday night/Saturday morning," she said.

The market plans to set up vendors on the outside of the lot facing inward with the public shopping between them. If it needs more space, it will put vendors along the sidewalk to the east toward Grand and Marshall streets.

There are electric hook-ups for the entertainment and the few vendors who need power.

“Vendors will be instructed to park in the lot at city hall or the lot across from Grand Street to prevent competition for parking in the main plaza where the market is located," Tappenden said.

The farmers market proved popular, drawing between 500 and 1,000 people per week to buy local products and crafts over the growing season.

For one of its seven years, the market moved to the Creal Soccer complex at State Street.

Tappenden selected the site because of its minimal impact on guest experience, ability to access the market from the same streets and plazas as previous years, and its proximity to green space.

She said the location also meant a minimal need for municipal resources since it would not require city staff time for road closures or the need to clear vehicles in this portion of the plaza.

