Khloé Kardashian admits to Photoshopping True into Disneyland pics

By Francesca Bacardi
 2 days ago

Busted.

Khloé Kardashian was forced to admit Tuesday that she did, in fact, Photoshop her daughter into old Disneyland pictures after she accidentally shared that True’s first time going to the park was this week in honor of her 4th birthday.

“Welllppp I f–ked this one up. Anyways….. let’s focus on something else 😂,” Kardashian tweeted before plugging her family’s new Hulu series: “Our show airs in a few days 🤣.”

The Great Mystery of True Thompson at Disneyland began in January when a TikToker went viral for claiming that the Kardashians had edited True into a photo with Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago.

In the now-iconic photos, Chi looked blurry while True looked hilariously clear and posed in a way that would only appear in a stock image for a picture frame. After some serious eagle-eyed snooping, the TikToker alleged that the family had superimposed True’s face onto Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi’s body after sharing screenshots of photos of the actual trip, which occurred in October 2021 and revealed Chicago and Stormi in the same outfits.

It turns out True Thompson is, in fact, not actually in this photo.

But now that Khloé, 37, has copped to the digital crime, the people want answers.

“It’s okay Khloe we already knew! We just wanna know why!😂😂 Love you Koko,” the fan account @KardashianSocial wrote.

“i love her response lol i mean what else can she say?” commented another fan. “it’s not like they’re gonna get less famous for it hahaha.”

"Welllppp I f–ked this one up," Khloé Kardashian admitted.

“what was the reason😭,” begged another.

Neither Kim, 41, nor Kylie, 24, have publicly responded to the admission.

Shortest0ne
16h ago

Not sure when people will realize that 99.5 % of all of their photos posted online are heavily photoshopped. Kylie didn't go to the red carpet of the shows premiere because she was afraid of the unedited photos being posted. Yet people want to emulate them. Even the new shows has HEAVY filters applied.

Bo Manley
2d ago

nothing unusual the parents live in a world of plastic

