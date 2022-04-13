ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

‘The Ultimatum’ Couples Now: Who is Still Together?

By Brett White
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is a reality romance show unlike any other. Instead of focusing on new singles or newly-formed couples, The Ultimatum takes established couples and breaks them up, forcing them to rethink about their relationships and really decide if now is the time to get married or move on. Because all of these couples have been together for a year or more, the stakes feel even higher. These aren’t just some reality TV flings. There are existing relationships and potential futures on the line, here!

The final few episodes of The Ultimatum Season 1 showed us which of the couples stuck it out and survived the experiment, and which ones broke under the ridiculous amount of pressure. But this is reality TV, and real life never has a clean ending. Just because a couple was together in the finale doesn’t mean they’re still together today. That’s why the Ultimatum Season 1 reunion episode is a must watch for anyone who grew attached to one or more of these couples. This is the episode that reveals where everyone is at right now, months and months after filming wrapped on The Ultimatum .

So, who from The Ultimatum is still together? What about the one new couple that formed during Season 1? Here’s everything you need to know about the relationship statuses of everyone from The Ultimatum .

Are Alexis and Hunter still together? https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jDo0M_0f7tFAto00 Yes, Alexis and Hunter are still together. These two came into The Ultimatum together and got engaged to each other while everyone else was pairing off. As revealed in the Season 1 reunion, Hunter and Alexis have a wedding scheduled for June 2022. They’re also saving a huge chunk of change because Hunter’s mom is a wedding planner.
Are Lauren and Nate still together? https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pWLIF_0f7tFAto00 Yes, Lauren and Nate are still together but not yet married. These two also got engaged early in The Ultimatum and peaced out as everyone else was entering their trial marriages. Lauren told Nate that if they were gonna get married, they’d have to see a therapist and work through their issues around having kids. That’s exactly what they did and, as Lauren said during the reunion, they have compromised and settled on having one kid (at least for now).
Are Madlyn and Colby still together? https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cfouu_0f7tFAto00 Yes, Madlyn and Colby are still married. They were the only couple of the entire bunch to go all the way and say “I do” during the show. That was quite a surprise seeing as how Madlyn seemed to thoroughly dump Colby in the lead-up to the season finale. And as if that wasn’t enough, Madlyn is now seven months pregnant and the couple will welcome their first child this spring.
Are Shanique and Randall still together? https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G6ytP_0f7tFAto00 Yes, Shanique and Randall are still together — but they went through their own version of The Ultimatum after filming. Since they were still having problems even after Randall proposed in the season finale, the couple took an extended break from each other. The break lasted for six months, wherein Shanique went on a few dates. Ultimately, though, the two of them realized that they couldn’t stand being away from each other and now they’re together again and happier than ever.
Are April and Jake still together? https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CoryD_0f7tFAto00 No, April and Jake are not still together. The couple broke up in the season finale, but they still had some unfinished business to sort out. April actually continued to live in Jake’s home for a while after filming wrapped while she got everything sorted out. Now April is seeing someone new, someone who talks about marrying her every single day apparently. Jake, on the other hand, is still single and has been so since filming wrapped around seven months ago.
Are Rae and Zay still together? https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MpM7Y_0f7tFAto00 No, Rae and Zay are not still together. The couple had a very heated and intense breakup in the penultimate episode of Season 1 and they did not reconcile in the finale. Still, Zay was actually under the impression that the two of them didn’t break up until after production wrapped; Rae does not agree with this timeline. Either way, Rae and Zay are not together now. Zay is still single, but Rae has spent most of the time since filming in a new relationship with one woman. Are Rae and Jake still together? https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lig7h_0f7tFAto00 No, Rae and Jake are not together — and it seems like their relationship didn’t really last long after these two chose each other in the season finale. They each decided that it would be insensitive to their exes to run away on a trip immediately after filming, and that was pretty much that. Rae is in a relationship now and Jake is still single.

