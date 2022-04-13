ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Women's Euro 2022: Who's on the bus? England power rankings - April 2022

By Ali Rampling
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ranking the players in with a chance of making it into the final England squad for Women's Euro 2022 - April...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

UEFA Champions League: Man City, Liverpool hold on to reach semis

The UEFA Champions League semifinals are set after Premier League title combatants Manchester City and Liverpool each finished off their quarterfinal tie on Wednesday. It’ll be an all-English-versus-Spanish final four, with Man City set to face 13-time UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid, and Liverpool to take on Villarreal, the unexpected, long-shot semifinalists of 2021-22.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Williamson
Person
Ella Toone
Person
Alessia Russo
Person
Beth Mead
Person
Georgia Stanway
Person
Ellie Roebuck
Person
Keira Walsh
Person
Sarina Wiegman
Person
Jordan Nobbs
Person
Alex Greenwood
BBC

Transfer rumours: Eriksen, Bale, Silva, Salah, Fernandez, Paqueta, Ocampos

Newcastle want to make Brentford's Christian Eriksen their 'flagship' summer signing and will compete with Tottenham, Everton and West Ham for the 30-year-old Denmark midfielder, while the Bees are keen to extend his contract in west London. (Northern Echo) Corinthians, Botafogo and Flamengo have approached Manchester City captain Fernandinho about...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Nigeria women’s coach takes positives from Canada tour

Nigeria women's coach Randy Waldrum said there were "some positives" to take from his side's two friendlies against Olympic champions Canada. The North Americans won the first game 2-0 in Vancouver over the weekend, but the African champions forced a 2-2 draw with the hosts earlier this week. The contests...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bethany England#League Cup#Manchester United#Uk#Spotify#The Arnold Clark Cup#European Championship#Pdf#Mf Rrb#Arsenal England#Lionesses
The Independent

Atalanta vs RB Leipzig LIVE: UEFA Europa League team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Atalanta take on RB Leipzig in the Uefa Europa League today.European football's second-tier competition is no less exciting than its Champions League bigger brother with some of the best the continent has to offer battling it out for silverware each year.Previously the Uefa Cup, the Europa League sees teams qualify either via their domestic league the previous season or by finishing third in their Champions League group before dropping into the tournament's knockout stages.Sevilla are record holders with six wins, the most recent of which coming in 2020 with victory over Inter Milan in the final.English teams have traditionally performed well with Liverpool (3), Tottenham (2) and Chelsea (2) all previous winners.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
UEFA
The Independent

Liverpool vs Benfica prediction: How will Champions League quarter-final play out?

Benfica travel to Anfield looking to overturn a 3-1 first-leg Liverpool lead as the two clubs target a place in the Champions League semi-finals.The Portuguese side, back-to-back European Cup winners in 1961 and 1962, have not reached the last four since the competition was rebranded to the Champions League in 1992. LIVE: Follow updates from Liverpool vs BenficaIf they are to end that run, they will have to beat Liverpool at Anfield, something only Inter Milan have done this season.Jurgen Klopp’s side survived a high-intensity clash with Premier League title rivals Manchester City on Sunday and the German may rotate...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Euro
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Football rumours: Liverpool give in to Mohmed Salah’s wage demands

What the papers sayLiverpool have agreed to pay the Premier League’s top scorer Mohamed Salah £400,000 a week to stop him from leaving, according to Metro. The 29-year-old is out of contract at Anfield in 2023 and has been linked to Real Madrid and Barcelona.Newcastle are looking to sign Christian Eriksen this summer, according to the Northern Echo. The 30-year-old midfielder has impressed since joining Brentford, but the Magpies will have to produce an offer that convinces the Denmark playmaker to turn down the extension he is certain to be offered by the Bees.West Ham are chasing Bayer Leverkusen winger...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

90min

254
Followers
2K+
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy