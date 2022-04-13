ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Millionaire's son, 30, caught drink driving in his mother's Mercedes when his parents reported him to police won't face justice until June after sentencing was delayed so he can go to rehab

By Isabella Nikolic For Mailonline
 2 days ago

A millionaire's son who was caught drink-driving in his mother's Mercedes after his parents alerted police will avoid justice until June while he goes to rehab.

Edward George, 30, was 'extremely intoxicated' when he got into his mother Alison's car outside her Sandbanks home in December last year.

The police caught up with him when he returned to the £2million Poole Harbour flat, just yards away from Harry Redknapp's home, on foot and he was found to be more than twice the drink-drive limit.

But George, the son of millionaire Brendan George who owned Wimborne Market, won't face justice until six months after the offence while he undergoes expensive rehab.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qx3Ar_0f7tF4gh00
Edward George (pictured outside Poole Magistrates' Court), 30, was 'extremely intoxicated' when he got into his mother Alison's car outside her Sandbanks home in December last year

His case bears striking similarities to that of his younger brother Oliver George.

In 2019, the then 26-year-old Oliver had his sentencing for a drunken fake gun fracas at a yacht club delayed for two months while he went to Barbados for alcohol treatment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dEpbq_0f7tF4gh00
In 2019, the then 26-year-old Oliver had his sentencing for a drunken fake gun fracas at a yacht club delayed for two months while he went to Barbados for alcohol treatment. But during the luxury trip, photos emerged of George apparently drinking 

Oliver was controversially given permission by a court to leave the country despite being convicted of terrorising a barman with a fake gun.

His lawyer had said George would be getting treatment for his drinking problem during the pre-booked, month-long family holiday to the Caribbean.

But during the luxury trip, photos emerged of George apparently drinking.

Sporting a red suntan, ginger-haired George, from exclusive Sandbanks, returned to a chilly Poole Magistrates' Court in Dorset to be dealt with for the fake gun offence.

He avoided jail and was instead told to carry out 200 hours community service after his lawyer said he had got his drinking under control since returning from Barbados.

Despite pleading guilty to driving offences in February, Edward's sentencing has been delayed until June as he is spending four months in a private clinic in the Midlands to overcome his alcohol problems.

At the conclusion of his treatment experts will produce a report on his recovery that magistrates will take into consideration when he is sentenced.

Magistrates heard his family have paid for him to enter the rehab facility. Although no cost was given in court, private treatment generally costs upwards of £1,400 a week in the UK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PRW55_0f7tF4gh00
His case bears striking similarities to that of his younger brother Oliver George (pictured at Poole Magistrates' Court). In 2019, the then 26-year-old Oliver had his sentencing for a drunken fake gun fracas at a yacht club delayed for two months while he went to Barbados for alcohol treatment

The court was told at a previous hearing that George had been staying at his parents' home following the breakdown of his relationship.

It was heard that he had a drinking problem and that in April 2021 he had been banned from driving for three years for another offence of driving with excess alcohol.

Richard Withey, prosecuting, said: 'Police received a call to say the defendant had been drink driving. They attended the address of the informant, whilst they were there Mr George arrived on foot, appearing extremely intoxicated.

'The car wasn't there. He was arrested at that point. The car was recovered at another location.'

George pleaded guilty to charges of drink driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance in February.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZaC1V_0f7tF4gh00
Despite pleading guilty to driving offences in February, Edward's (pictured leaving Poole Magistrates' Court) sentencing has been delayed until June as he is spending four months in a private clinic in the Midlands to overcome his alcohol problems

At that hearing Mark Hensleigh, defending, asked magistrates in Poole to defer sentencing until after his counsellors could produce their report.

He said: 'Mr George clearly has a problem with regards to drinking. He was staying at his parents' address, he had taken his mother's car.

'He accepts he has a problem, he admits to the driving, although no one actually saw him drive.

'Clearly he has a problem with drinking, all the offences relate to him drinking. If he doesn't drink he doesn't get in trouble.

'His family are funding him at a primary residential facility. He has made massive progress since he's been there.

'You could defer sentence for reports and so he could complete the course.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22UEtO_0f7tF4gh00
Magistrates heard his family (pictured are Edward's parents Brendan and Alison outside Poole Maigstrates' Court) have paid for him to enter the rehab facility. Although no cost was given in court, private treatment generally costs upwards of £1,400 a week in the UK

'He has no income at this time, he is fully supported by his parents. I don't know the cost of the rehab but I can't imagine it's particularly cheap to go into one of these places.'

Yesterday George appeared in court again for sentencing but again the case was adjourned to allow him to finish his rehab.

Mr Hensleigh said: 'While the defendant is still in rehab they (the rehabilitation centre) cannot produce a report.

'The suggested date for leaving rehab is April 28 but he is doing really well there and that may be extended.'

George is due back in court again in June.

