Fannin County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fannin, Hunt by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-13 07:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection stay inside a sturdy structure and keep...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Brown The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Illinois Illinois River at Valley City. Illinois River at La Grange Lock and Dam. Illinois River at Meredosia. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at La Grange LD. * WHEN...Until Monday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 23.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Illinois River La Grange LD 23.0 23.1 Fri 6 pm 23.0 22.8 22.6 22.3 22.0
BROWN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Catano, Toa Baja by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:18:00 Expires: 2022-04-15 22:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Catano; Toa Baja FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM AST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 8 PM AST this evening for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Catano and Toa Baja. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Friday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.2 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Marion, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 18:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Bull Shoals or Norfork Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Baxter; Fulton; Izard; Marion; Sharp The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Izard County in north central Arkansas North central Marion County in north central Arkansas Fulton County in north central Arkansas Northern Baxter County in north central Arkansas West central Sharp County in north central Arkansas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 624 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Arkawana, or 9 miles north of Mountain Home, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mountain Home... Cherokee Village Bull Shoals... Salem in Fulton County Ash Flat... Horseshoe Bend Mammoth Spring... Lakeview in Baxter County Oxford... Viola Franklin... Ballard Arkawana... Bexar Flint Springs... Ott Sturkie... Byron Diamond Bay... Ozark Regional Airport HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Auglaize; Butler; Champaign; Clark; Darke; Greene; Hardin; Logan; Mercer; Miami; Montgomery; Preble; Shelby; Warren GUSTY WINDS THIS EVENING Winds will continue to gust through the evening hours at times. On the leading edge of the shower activity expect a brief period of wind gusts upwards of 45 mph. Secure loose items and remain alert for a brief, but rapid increase in wind gusts this evening.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Havana. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 17.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM CDT Friday was 17.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 15.5 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Illinois River Havana 14.0 17.2 Fri 6 pm CDT 17.0 16.8 16.6
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Bullitt, Casey, Clark, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Bourbon; Boyle; Bullitt; Casey; Clark; Fayette; Franklin; Garrard; Harrison; Henry; Jefferson; Jessamine; Lincoln; Madison; Marion; Mercer; Nelson; Nicholas; Oldham; Scott; Shelby; Spencer; Trimble; Washington; Woodford Brief Gusty Winds This Evening Winds may briefly gust over 30 mph this evening as an area of light rain moves in. The rain continues to spread in and fall into a layer of dry low level air, resulting in stronger winds for a short time. Gusts up to around 40 mph will be possible out of the southwest. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY

