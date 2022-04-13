ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Intel commits to net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2040 in Ohio, globally

By Ben Orner
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f3d2k_0f7tEuAV00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Although construction has yet to begin, Intel’s $20 billion computer chip factory outside Columbus will join all of the company’s global operations in having net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, Intel announced Wednesday.

The California company said it will reach carbon neutrality by increasing energy efficiency and lowering the carbon footprint of its products. That includes 100 percent renewable energy use in all its operations; investing $300 million toward energy conservation at Intel facilities; and developing new pollution abatement equipment.

“The impact of climate change is an urgent global threat,” Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said in a statement announcing the plans. “Protecting our planet demands immediate action and fresh thinking about how the world operates.”

Columbus aims for carbon neutral city operations by 2050

Greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide are the driving force of climate change by trapping heat in the atmosphere. The world’s leading scientists predict global warming will have destructive worldwide effects if not significantly curbed in the coming decades.

Rising sea levels due to melting polar ice; more extreme hurricanes and storms due to warmer oceans and atmosphere; and harsher heatwaves and wildfires are just a few of the consequences predicted.

Ohio is already seeing warmer summers , worse algae blooms and stronger rainstorms as global temperatures warm.

NBC4’s Climate Columbus: Explore local effects of climate change

In 2015, the U.S. and other governments pledged to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7°F), but a United Nations report announced last week found broken promises are pushing humanity from that goal.

“Limiting warming to 1.5°C requires global greenhouse gas emissions to peak before 2025 at the latest and be reduced by 43 percent by 2030,” the report’s co-chair told the Associated Press .

Intel’s green commitments in Ohio

Computer chip manufacturing is one of the world’s most energy-intensive businesses. Greenhouse emissions from Intel semiconductor plants in the western U.S., especially in Oregon and New Mexico, have drawn ire from environmental groups.

“Hundreds of thousands of tons of greenhouse gases per year come from these facilities, mostly from boilers,” Seth Woolley, founder of Portland Clean Air, a non-profit that studies emissions in and around the Oregon city, told NBC4 last month .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eZntt_0f7tEuAV00
Rendering of proposed New Albany Intel computer chip production plant. (Credit: Intel)

Intel already announced that its Ohio semiconductor facility — planned to be one of the world’s largest when it opens in 2025 — will have green practices like recycling water and diverting waste from landfills.

Although “100% renewable energy” is planned, Intel will achieve that number in part through buying renewable energy credits.

Carbon credits allow companies without enough local green power to purchase renewable energy elsewhere and effectively offset their carbon emissions. Just 3 percent of Ohio’s electric grid is powered by clean sources like wind and solar, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration .

In the company’s Wednesday announcement, Intel said its cumulative greenhouse gas emissions over the past decade would be “nearly 75 percent lower than they would have been” without its green actions already in place.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Meet Ohio’s Democratic candidates for Governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidates John Cranley and Nan Whaley will take part in a candidate conversation moderated by NBC4 anchor Colleen Marshall at the Columbus Metropolitan Club stage on April 20. The live program will cover issues facing Ohioans and the candidates’ plans to lead...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James arrested: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police arrested the suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Wednesday, the day after he allegedly opened fire on a train, shooting 10 people, officials said. Frank R. James, 62, had been identified as a person of interest on Tuesday and then upgraded to a suspect in the case. He was captured in Manhattan. James faces up to life in prison if he’s convicted, prosecutors said. He’s being charged federally on a terrorism offense.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

Electric battery plant coming to West Virginia

The energy startup SPARKZ said Thursday it plans to build an electric battery factory in West Virginia in 2022 that will employ at least 350 people. The company will partner with the United Mine Workers of America to recruit and train dislocated miners to be the factory’s first production workers. “We need good, union jobs […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Ohio Society
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Society
City
Oregon, OH
City
California, OH
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
State
Oregon State
Columbus, OH
Business
World Economic Forum

Solar vs wind power: The ultimate showdown

Two of the most popular renewable energy sources in the US, at this moment, are solar and wind. An expert weighs up the pros and cons. History shows that advances in renewable energy often follow crises: In the 1970s, oil embargos caused the cost of oil to quadruple, spurring efforts to reduce American dependence on fossil fuels and find alternative sources of power, including solar energy or wind power. The 2008-09 global financial crisis led to several governments linking part of their economic stimulus to investment in clean energy. The COVID-19 pandemic led to an unprecedented energy shock, and following in 2021, investment in renewable energy reached the highest levels since the Great Recession.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Biden Hydrogen Hub Plan Sparks $8B Race

President Joe Biden's bipartisan infrastructure plan, which became law in November, includes funding to build at least four hydrogen hubs. — A hydrogen economy that runs factories and power plants on the clean-burning fuel may be years down the road, but that hasn’t stopped U.S. states from jockeying for a share of the $8 billion in federal funds earmarked for so-called hydrogen hubs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Energy Efficiency#Carbon Dioxide Emissions#Wcmh#Intel Facilities
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
TheStreet

Air Force Lab Launches Hypersonic Research Rocket

The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory launched a hypersonic research rocket Monday evening from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. The move comes as the U.S. continues to play catch up with Russia in the development of hypersonic weapons. Earlier Monday, President Joe Biden confirmed that Russia had used...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Intel
The Independent

Scientists figure out how to store solar energy for 18 years

Scientists have discovered a way to capture solar energy and store it for nearly two decades, before releasing it when it is needed.Using a system called molecular solar thermal energy storage (MOST), researchers at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden and Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China developed an ultra-thin chip to act as a thermoelectric generator.“This is a radically new way of generating electricity from solar energy,” said Kasper Moth-Poulsen, a professor at the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering at Chalmers who led the research.“It means that we can use solar energy to produce electricity regardless of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Target Tests First Net Zero Energy Store In California

Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) said its Vista, California store is the most sustainable store to date as it will generate more renewable energy than it needs annually to operate. The store is expected to generate renewable energy through 3,420 solar panels across its roof and newly installed carport canopies. Target...
VISTA, CA
Engadget

Thermophotovoltaic cell converts 40 percent of heat energy to electricity

Researchers have revealed a new thermophotovoltaic (TPV) cell that converts heat to electricity with over 40 percent efficiency, performance nearly on par with traditional steam turbine power plants. The cells have the potential to be used in grid-scale "thermal batteries," generating energy dependably with no moving parts. Thermophotovoltaic cells work...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

US watchdog plans to make companies reveal greenhouse-gas emissions

The US’s top financial watchdog proposed on Monday that publicly traded companies report information on their greenhouse-gas emissions and even those of their suppliers and consumers in one of the Biden administration’s most sweeping environmental actions to date. The new Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules faces staunch...
ECONOMY
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus ‘porch pirate’ caught on video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are asking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of stealing a package from a porch in north Columbus. Police released home surveillance footage of the theft, which they said took place on March 24 at approximately 6:42 p.m. on the 2200 block of Dresden Street.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found behind Chillicothe strip mall

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday in a wooded area behind a strip mall. Chillicothe police said in a news release Friday that officers were called to the area, in the 1000 block of North Bridge Street, about 5 p.m. Thursday after the body had been found. The […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy