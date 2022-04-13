ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Hugh Bonneville and Dominic Cooper to star in BBC series The Gold inspired by Brink's-Mat robbery - which saw armed robbers stumble across gold bullion worth £26million

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Hugh Bonneville, Jack Lowden and Dominic Cooper will star in a BBC series inspired by the infamous Brink's-Mat robbery.

The Gold will follow the decades-long chain of events that followed what has been described as 'the crime of the century' and air across six episodes on BBC One and Paramount+ globally.

In November 1983, six armed men broke into the Brink's-Mat security depot near London's Heathrow Airport and inadvertently stumbled across gold bullion worth £26 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CH2FQ_0f7tEalD00
Actors: Hugh Bonneville (pictured), Jack Lowden and Dominic Cooper will star in a BBC series inspired by the infamous Brink's-Mat robbery - and filming has started at the mansion where Kenneth Noye killed policeman John Fordham

Much of the three tonnes of stolen gold has never been recovered and four of the suspects were not convicted.

The disposal of the bullion was among the largest international money laundering operations of the time and left a string of killings in its wake.

In 1985 Detective Constable Fordham went to Kenneth Noye's mansion to investigate his involvement in the money laundering after the robbery.

After entering the grounds, DC Fordham disturbed Noye's rottweilers which attracted the attention of Noye who stabbed him to death.

The gangster, now 74, was cleared of murder after a jury accepted his claim that he had acted in self-defence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fAxjM_0f7tEalD00
Crime: DC Fordham was acting undercover and part of a surveillance operation looking into Noye's part in laundering £26 million of gold bullion from the Brinks-Mat robbery (Kenneth Noye's mug shot is pictured) 

He was jailed for 14 years in July 1986 for handling stolen gold bullion, and was freed in 1994.

In 1996 - while Noye was out on licence from prison - he stabbed Stephen Cameron, 21, to death on an M25 slip road near Swanley, Kent.

After the attack, Noye fled to Spain where he lived under a false name until his arrest in 1998. When he was convicted of murder in 2000 he was given a life sentence with a minimum of 16 years.

He served nearly 20 years in prison for the murder, which took place in front of Mr Cameron's 17-year-old fiancée Danielle Cable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35EOY2_0f7tEalD00
Prison: Noye was released in 2019 after it was decided he no longer posed a risk. He was last pictured in Kent in 2020 (above)

Noye was released in 2019 after it was decided he no longer posed a risk. He was last pictured in Kent in 2020.

A younger Noye will be played by Jack Lowden while DC Fordham will be played by Hadley Fraser.

Inspired by research and interviews with some of those involved in the events, show bosses describe The Gold as 'a pulsating dramatisation which takes a journey into a 1980s world awash with cheap money and loosened morals'.

The cast also includes Charlotte Spencer from The Duke, Tom Cullen from Black Mirror, Guilt actor Emun Elliott and Sean Harris from Southcliffe and Mission: Impossible.

The Gold is a co-production between Tannadice Pictures, a joint venture set up by Guilt writer Neil Forsyth and Objective Fiction, and VIS, Paramount's international studio division.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gqDyk_0f7tEalD00
Star: Dominic Cooper will also star in the new series - which will be directed by Aneil Karia and hit screens next year 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aiFPJ_0f7tEalD00
Role: A younger Noye will be played by Jack Lowden (pictured) while DC Fordham will be played by Hadley Fraser

Forsyth has also penned the new series, which will be directed by Aneil Karia, who won the Oscar for best live action short film recently for The Long Goodbye, along with Lawrence Gough.

BBC commissioning editor Tommy Bulfin said: 'The fact that we have assembled such a talented and exciting ensemble cast is testament to Neil's incisive interrogation of one of the most infamous robberies in British history and the remarkable events which came in its wake.

'And to have the brilliant Aneil Karia join fresh from his Oscar win is the icing on the cake.

'The BBC One audience are in for a real treat when this hits the screen.'

Ben Farrell, executive producer, said 'Tannadice Pictures are excited to be working on their debut drama with such an incredible ensemble cast alongside the BBC and Paramount+ to tell, for the first time, the full, immersive, thrilling story of the Brink's-Mat gold crime.'

Kate Laffey, co-managing director of VIS, said, 'The Gold is a captivating story of one of the most remarkable events in British Criminal history, and we look forward to bringing this story to life for Paramount+ and BBC audiences around the world.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21oICz_0f7tEalD00
Trial: The gangster, (pictured) now 74, was cleared of murder after a jury accepted his claim that he had acted in self-defence 

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

‘Operation Mincemeat’ Trailer: Colin Firth & Matthew Macfadyen Star In A WWII Thriller For Netflix

Hoping to change the course of World War II and save tens of thousands of lives, two intelligence officers plot to break Hitler’s deadly grip on Europe by recruiting the most unlikely of secret agents: a dead man. That’s the story of “Operation Mincemeat,” a meat and potatoes looking WWII thriller from Netflix and director John Madden (“Shakespeare In Love”)
MOVIES
Deadline

Filming Kicks Off On BBC/ HBO’s ‘Rain Dogs’ From New Writer Cash Carraway, Starring Daisy May Cooper

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: HBO has come on board to co-produce BBC’s Rain Dogs from new writer Cash Carraway. This Country’s Daisy May Cooper plays the lead in the project, which has started filming in Bristol, UK. The show from Killing Eve producer Sid Gentle Films stars Cooper as writer and single mother Costello Jones, whose love for her daughter and passionate friendships are thwarted by poverty and prejudice. Jack Farthing, Fleur Tashjiian and Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo also feature in the eight-parter, which is written and exec produced by emerging voice Carraway. The commission came on a slate of BBC shows from...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Lowden
Person
Tom Cullen
Person
Hadley Fraser
Person
Sean Harris
Person
Dominic Cooper
Person
Hugh Bonneville
Person
Kenneth Noye
Deadline

Steve Coogan On Using Comedy To Tackle #MeToo In Channel 4 Show ‘Chivalry’ And Playing Jimmy Savile: “Things Are Better Talked About Than Not Talked About”

Click here to read the full article. Steve Coogan has spotlighted his and Sarah Solemani’s use of comedy to tackle the #MeToo debate in upcoming Channel 4 show Chivalry and talked openly about playing Jimmy Savile, stating: “Things are better talked about than not talked about.” The Philomena and Lost King star told Deadline the aim with Chivalry, which comes from his BBC Studios-backed indie Baby Cow, was to make a show about “love and respect” that could make people laugh, while using humor to open up a wider debate. Coogan and Solemani play the lead roles in Chivalry, having come up with the concept during the filming of Michael Winterbottom’s Greed when...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Here’s Why Theo James Isn’t in ‘Sanditon’ Season 2

Spoilers abound for Sanditon Season 1 (and the first episode of Season 2) below. You’ve been warned!. Fans of romantic period dramas, rejoice! March brought the sophomore return of two beloved Regency-era shows — Netflix’s “Bridgerton” and PBS Masterpiece’s “Sanditon.” While the former is definitely the more boisterous and popular of the two, the latter has amassed a small-but-mighty fanbase of devotees.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’: Netflix Reveals Premiere Date & First Look Photos Of David E. Kelley Series

Click here to read the full article. Netflix‘s The Lincoln Lawyer is set to premiere on May 13, and Deadline has your first look at the David E. Kelley series below. Based on the series of bestselling novels by Michael Connelly, The Lincoln Lawyer tells the story of Los Angeles-based attorney Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia Rulfo), who runs his legal practice from the back of his Lincoln Town Car. Season 1 is based on the second book “The Brass Verdict.” Throughout the show’s freshman season, Mickey is trying to find his footing again after spending time away from practicing law. He returns...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Film Star#Bbc One#Paramount
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Netflix Sets Feature Take Of ‘Irredeemable’ & ‘Incorruptible’ Graphic Novel Series With Jeymes Samuel Directing, Kemp Powers Writing, Jay-Z & James Lassiter Producing

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is developing a live-action feature take of the bestselling Boom! Studios comic series Irredeemable and its sister title Incorruptible with BAFTA-winning The Harder They Fall filmmaker Jeymes Samuel directing, Oscar-nominated scribe Kemp Powers writing and producers Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter and James Lassiter on board. Samuel will also produce. Carter and Lassiter will produce through their overall deal at the streamer with Stephen Christy and Ross Richie from Boom! Studios. Powers and Adam Yoelin will serves as EPs. In the graphic novel series, when the world’s most powerful and beloved superhero, the god-like Plutonian, inexplicably begins slaughtering...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Couple Will Return To The UK If Allowed To Film Netflix Documentary, Royal Biographer Angela Levin Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Europe for the Invictus Games. It's their first trip to Europe together after they stepped back from their royal duties. A royal biographer claimed that the couple might return to his home country on one condition — if allowed to bring cameras for a Netflix documentary.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sanditon viewers have same complaint about season two premiere

Sanditon is back! The hit period drama made its highly-anticipated return this week and while fans have welcomed the return of some of their favourite characters, they can't help but mourn the absence of one particular leading man. The period drama, which is currently airing on BritBox in the UK...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery teases new chapter for sisters Lady Mary and Edith

Ahead of the Downton Abbey sequel, fan favourites Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael have teased new details of their characters. Michelle, 40, plays the eldest Grantham child Lady Mary, while Laura, 35, plays younger sister Lady Edith. Over the series, the two on-screen sisters have had their fair share of ups and downs together - including their turbulent sibling relationship.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The Changeling’: Adina Porter & Clark Backo To Star Opposite LaKeith Stanfield In Apple TV+ Drama Series

Click here to read the full article. Emmy nominee Adina Porter (Underground) and Clark Backo (Letterkenny) are set as leads opposite LaKeith Stanfield in The Changeling, Apple TV+’s upcoming drama series based on Victor LaValle’s bestselling book of the same name. The Changeling, from Annapurna and Apple Studios, is a fairytale for grown-ups. A horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed. Porter will play Lillian, the mother of Apollo, played by Stanfield. Backo is Emmy, Apollo’s wife. In LaValle’s book, when Apollo and Emma have their baby, Brian, it feels like both...
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Was the coward of the Titanic a hero all along? Intriguing new book raises fresh questions over the boss of the White Star Line whose split-second decision to escape in the last lifeboat saw him vilified for decades

One hundred and ten years ago this week, the Titanic was holed by an iceberg in the mid-Atlantic and sank with the loss of more than 1,500 lives. The tragedy threw up many heroes — and one villain. But has he been unfairly blamed for his actions that night?
J BRUCE ISMAY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

336K+
Followers
30K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy