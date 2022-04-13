ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire crews rescue dogs, bird from burning SLC home

By Vivian Chow
 2 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fire crews tackled a structure fire on Tuesday night in Salt Lake City.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department says the incident affected a residence located near 2228 S Lake Street around 7:48 p.m.

Officials say the residence was fully occupied by residents when the fire broke out.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they safely rescued a group of animals from the burning home — two dogs and a bird.

Fire officials say the residents were able to self-evacuate before emergency crews arrived at the scene.

Officials discovered the roof had partially collapsed during the blaze.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze safely. No injuries to emergency crews, residents or animals were reported.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Authorities are still currently investigating the incident.

