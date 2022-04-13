ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Death toll from floods on South Africa's east coast rises to 259 - official

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mua0N_0f7tDzXv00

JOHANNESBURG, April 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from devasting floods on South Africa's east coast increased to 259, a provincial official said on Wednesday, from an earlier estimate of just over 50.

The heavy rains on Tuesday also displaced dozens, swept away roads and disrupted shipping in one of Africa's busiest ports.

Reporting by Tim Cocks Editing Promit Mukherjee

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Death toll from major Japanese earthquake rises to at least 4

March 17 (UPI) -- The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck in central Japan has risen, authorities said on Thursday. The 7.4-magnitude quake shook the country on Wednesday and killed at least four people, officials said. More than 100 people were injured. The earthquake stirred up fears and...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Johannesburg
The Independent

South Africa’s president says Durban floods show ‘climate change is here’, with more than 300 dead

South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa has said disastrous flooding in the Durban area is linked to the climate emergency, as the death toll climbs to more than 300 people. “This disaster is part of climate change,” he said, as he visited communities affected by the flooding on Wednesday, according to Associated Press. “It is telling us that climate change is serious, it is here.” “We no longer can postpone what we need to do, and the measures we need to take to deal with climate change,” he added.Heavy rainfall in the coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal in recent days has...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

8 dead after United Nations helicopter shot down by rebels in Congo

Congo's army said rebels in the country's east shot down a United Nations helicopter carrying eight peacekeepers and U.N. observers on Tuesday and the U.N. said there were no survivors. The helicopter was carrying out reconnaissance for the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo along with another helicopter when it was...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
South Africa
US News and World Report

Death Toll From Twin Somalia Bombings Rises to 48: Regional Leader

MOGADISHU (Reuters) -The death toll from two bombings that killed a parliamentary election candidate in central Somalia has risen to 48, a regional leader said on Thursday. Amina Mohamed, a vocal critic of the government, was killed on Wednesday by a suicide bomber in the city of Beledweyne, around 300 km (185 miles) north of Mogadishu, on the eve of her expected re-election, witnesses and relatives said.
AFRICA
Reuters

Death toll from migrant shipwreck off Tunisia rises to 20

TUNIS, March 19 (Reuters) - The death toll from a migrant shipwreck off Tunisia on Friday has risen to 20 people, most of them Syrians, as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, a civil protection official told Reuters on Saturday, the latest migrant ship disaster off Tunisia. He...
ACCIDENTS
Shropshire Star

Queen sympathises with South Africa after nation hit by deadly floods

Heavy rains and flooding have claimed the lives of at least 306 in South Africa’s eastern KwaZulu-Natal province. The Queen has expressed her sympathy for the people of South Africa affected by devastating floods which have killed hundreds in the country. Heavy rains and flooding have claimed the lives...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

South African police disperse crowd demanding more aid after deadly floods

Police in South Africa fired stun grenades and teargas at protesters calling for better aid after devastating floods tore through Durban.Residents blocked a road with steel barriers after claiming eThekwini municipality evicted them from a school they had used as temporary housing after the floods, Times Live reports.Protesters wielding panga– machetes – chanted songs mocking the police in a bid to have officials address their concerns, the website reportedHeavy rains and flooding have claimed the lives of at least 306 in South Africa’s eastern KwaZulu-Natal province, including the city of Durban.The death toll is expected to rise as scores of people,...
ENVIRONMENT
The New Humanitarian

Durban disaster, Middle East bread shortages, and Somalia’s all-woman media team: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Almost 400 people have died in flooding in South Africa’s eastern coastal city of Durban. With roads and bridges washed away, rescuers have battled to deliver supplies, and some residents have gone without power or water since 11 April. Parts of KwaZulu-Natal province recorded almost their average annual rainfall in just 48 hours – a deluge that took the weather forecasters by surprise. Informal settlements have been particularly badly hit. But neither has the flooding spared shopping malls and businesses that had only recently recovered from politically inspired looting. Toppled containers also forced the closure of the country’s largest port for 36 hours – a key trade route for landlocked neighbours including Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Zambia. President Cyril Ramaphosa was visibly shocked when he toured the area on 13 April. He blamed climate change for the devastation; yet more dangerous storms are forecast for this weekend. Durban has a progressive climate action plan, but years of underspending on basics like the maintenance of city infrastructure and stormwater systems have undermined those ambitions.
ENVIRONMENT
Metro International

Ethiopia’s Tigray region says it will observe humanitarian ceasefire

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Rebellious Tigrayan forces in Ethiopia have said they will respect a ceasefire proposed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government as long as sufficient aid is delivered to their war-scarred northern region “within reasonable time”. The government in Addis Ababa declared the cessation of hostilities...
POLITICS
Reuters

Bulgaria reports bird flu outbreak at industrial farm

SOFIA, April 15 (Reuters) - An outbreak of bird flu on a chicken farm in southern Bulgaria has led to the flocks there being culled, the country's food safety agency said on Friday. The industrial farm in the village of Bogdanitsa is the seventh to be hit by the highly...
PETS
Reuters

Reuters

403K+
Followers
315K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy