ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Atlético wins ruling on seats closure for fan’s Nazi salute

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tsXIg_0f7tDeFu00
Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix, center, is challenged by Manchester City's Rodrigo, left, and Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez during the Champions League, first leg, quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Atlético Madrid won’t have to close a section of its stadium for the Champions League game against Manchester City on Wednesday after a court blocked UEFA’s punishment for Nazi salutes by a fan.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport’s interim ruling came hours before Atlético hosts the second-leg game in the quarterfinals and will allow about 5,000 ticket-holders to retain their seats.

Atlético had appealed to challenge a UEFA decision Monday ordering the club to close part of its 68,000-capacity Wanda Metropolitano Stadium as punishment for “discriminatory behavior” at the first leg in Manchester last week.

The Atlético fan was filmed making a Nazi-style gesture during the team’s 1-0 loss.

CAS cited “serious repercussions to local security if the partial stadium closure had to be enforced at this late stage.”

The court granted Atlético’s request for an interim ruling freezing the UEFA sanction pending a full hearing in the case.

Atlético said in a statement that “all members and fans with a season ticket or seat for tonight’s game will be able to access the stadium.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

UEFA Champions League: Man City, Liverpool hold on to reach semis

The UEFA Champions League semifinals are set after Premier League title combatants Manchester City and Liverpool each finished off their quarterfinal tie on Wednesday. It’ll be an all-English-versus-Spanish final four, with Man City set to face 13-time UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid, and Liverpool to take on Villarreal, the unexpected, long-shot semifinalists of 2021-22.
UEFA
Reuters

Britain's Olympic 4x100 team told to hand back Tokyo silvers

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Britain's men's 4x100m relay team have been told to hand back their Tokyo 2020 silver medals after Chijindu Ujah's doping violation, the British Olympic Association (BOA) said on Thursday. Ujah and team mates Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake finished second behind Italy last...
WORLD
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Erling Haaland will choose his new club within TWO WEEKS... with Man City confident they will beat PSG, Real Madrid and Barcelona to sign the Dortmund striker

Erling Haaland will select his new club within the next two weeks, Sportsmail understands. Manchester City remain confident they will win the race for Europe’s hottest property, although it is not yet a done deal. They face opposition from Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona for the services of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nazi#Ap#Cas
Daily Mail

BREAKING: Russia extends WNBA star Brittany Griner's imprisonment until MAY after she was arrested for smuggling cannabis vape pens into the country

Imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner's confinement in Russian prison has been extended until May 19, Russian state media reported Thursday. Griner, 31, was arrested in February on an undisclosed date by Russian lawmen on suspicion of carrying a cannabis-filled vape on her way into the country, and is currently being held captive in an unknown facility on drug charges.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Sebastian Coe warns 'gender cannot trump biology' amid the controversy over transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, as World Athletics chief insists women's sport is in a 'very fragile' place

Sebastian Coe has warned ‘gender cannot trump biology’ as the transgender debate threatens to engulf sport. There was huge controversy over the weekend when the American swimmer Lia Thomas, who transitioned in 2019, won the US national college title in the women's 500-yard freestyle. That victory has sparked...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Team GB's 4x100m Olympic relay team ordered to hand back their Tokyo 2020 silver medals and certificates after CJ Ujah tested positive for two banned substances

The British Olympic Association has been formally instructed to hand back the 4x100m relay silver medals won in Tokyo by CJ Ujah and his team-mates. Ujah is facing a ban of up to four years after testing positive for two prohibited substances in the immediate aftermath of helping Team GB to second place in Tokyo last summer.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Switzerland
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Manchester City keep Atletico Madrid at bay in ill-tempered showdown

Manchester City survived a bruising encounter with Atletico Madrid to reach the Champions League semi-finals after a hard-fought goalless draw in the Spanish capital.Pep Guardiola’s side battled an intimidating atmosphere and a fired-up home side at the Wanda Metropolitano to edge a tense quarter-final courtesy of last week’s equally-draining 1-0 first-leg win.Atletico finished with 10 men as Felipe – who escaped a booking for a terrible challenge on Phil Foden in the first half – was sent off as home frustrations boiled over in the closing stages.City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan went close to scoring when he hit the post in...
UEFA
Reuters

Bayern's Nagelsmann ready for criticism after Champions League exit

MUNICH, Germany, April 13 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann is prepared to face the music following their Champions League quarter-final exit to underdogs Villarreal on Tuesday while also trying to pick his team up to seal the Bundesliga title for some consolation. The Bavarians suffered a shock 2-1...
UEFA
The Associated Press

Sociedad draws Betis in Spanish league after fans clash

MADRID (AP) — Real Sociedad and Real Betis drew 0-0 in the Spanish league on Friday after a clash between fans left a group of Betis supporters injured. Spanish media said an ultra fan group from Sociedad attacked about two dozen Betis fans on the streets of the Basque Country city San Sebastián, leaving four of them with minor injuries. Police said two people were detained after the incident.
UEFA
The Associated Press

Juventus and others cleared after financial crimes trial

MILAN (AP) — Juventus, Napoli and nine other Italian clubs were cleared of wrongdoing by the Italian soccer federation on Friday following a trial for alleged financial crimes. Prosecutors investigated whether the clubs cashed in on illegal commissions from the transfer and loan of players. They also looked into...
SOCCER
The Independent

Football rumours: Liverpool give in to Mohmed Salah’s wage demands

What the papers sayLiverpool have agreed to pay the Premier League’s top scorer Mohamed Salah £400,000 a week to stop him from leaving, according to Metro. The 29-year-old is out of contract at Anfield in 2023 and has been linked to Real Madrid and Barcelona.Newcastle are looking to sign Christian Eriksen this summer, according to the Northern Echo. The 30-year-old midfielder has impressed since joining Brentford, but the Magpies will have to produce an offer that convinces the Denmark playmaker to turn down the extension he is certain to be offered by the Bees.West Ham are chasing Bayer Leverkusen winger...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Live soccer TV guide: Derbies galore as Man City-Liverpool, Old Firm, Le Classique, Derby de Lisboa take stage

It's a star-studded weekend of action across the globe with derby matches taking center stage. FA Cup finalists will be revealed by by Sunday with Chelsea taking on Crystal Palace and another installment of Manchester City vs. Liverpool, which could have the makings for an instant classic. Rounding things out is NWSL Challenge Cup action, the Old Firm between Celtic and Rangers in the Scottish Cup, Le Classique in France between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique de Marseille, Derby de Lisboa in Portugal with Sporting vs. Benfica, De Topper in Netherlands featuring PSV Eindhoven and AFC Ajax, Flamengo hosting São Paulo in the second matchday of Brasileirão action and a tasty La Liga match between Sevilla and Real Madrid. Trust me, there's something for everyone.
SOCCER
The Associated Press

Rennes misses chance to go 2nd after home loss to Monaco

PARIS (AP) — Rennes missed the chance to move into second place in the French league and the automatic Champions League spot after losing at home to Monaco 3-2 on Friday. Third-placed Rennes would have been second on goal difference if it won. But the Brittany side’s defeat meant Marseille can move six points clear in second with victory at runaway league leader Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.
SOCCER
The Independent

Brawl between Roma and Bodo/Glimt coaches caught on video

The Independent has obtained video footage of the incident between Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen and one of Roma coach Jose Mourinho's key lieutenants, that saw both men provisionally suspended for Thursday's Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg.The Norwegian club, who won the first leg 2-1, claim that the video shows Knutsen was attacked by Nuno Santos, Roma's goalkeeping coach. They had lodged an appeal against that, only for that to be dismissed on Wednesday morning by Uefa. Knutsen is now set to miss the biggest game in his team’s history.In the footage, seen through the windows of the door...
UEFA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

852K+
Followers
416K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy