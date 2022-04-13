ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, OH

Sources: Trump to hold Ohio rally this month

By Daniel Griffin
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former President Donald Trump will be holding a rally this month in Delaware County, according to sources.

Trump faces tough decision on DeSantis endorsement

A Facebook post by the Delaware County Republican Party said the rally will be held at the Delaware County Fairgrounds. The post did not say on what date the rally would be held.

Sources have told NBC4 the rally will be Saturday, April 23.

Neither the Trump camp nor Delaware County have confirmed the rally is happening.

Ohio State Senator Matt Dolan announces run for U.S. Senate

Trump’s last rally in Ohio was in Circleville 10 days before the November 2020 election.

Comments / 4

Andy Matejcic
2d ago

Trump had rally in Ohio in 2021, reporter needs to do more research. Delaware County should tell him to stay in Florida just like Trumbull County did!

Reply
3
WDTN

Trump faces tough decision on DeSantis endorsement

Since leaving Washington last year, Trump has issued a long, if not sporadic, list of endorsements that includes other prospective presidential hopefuls such as South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Tim Scott (R-S.C.).
Salon

Mitt Romney riles up Republicans with refusal to endorse fellow Utah GOP Sen. Mike Lee

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, still has yet to endorse Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, in his re-election campaign, claiming that he's attempting to stay above the fray. "I don't think endorsements make any difference in a race to speak of," he told Utah reporters earlier this month. "People in the race are my friends. I usually try and avoid situations where they've been friends. I may endorse and I may not, but I really haven't given it any thought at this point,"
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
Rolling Stone

Ohio Republicans Would Rather Impeach a Judge than Stop Cheating at Elections

Click here to read the full article. Shortly after the Ohio Supreme Court ruled — for the third time — that GOP-approved legislative maps unconstitutionally favored Republicans over Democrats, Republicans in the state house are considering impeaching the court’s chief justice, The Columbus Dispatch reported Friday. Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor cast the deciding vote earlier this week in a 4-3 ruling that found that the maps violated redistricting rules voters approved in 2015. “The evidence shows that the individuals who controlled the map-drawing process exercised that control with the overriding intent to maintain as much of an advantage as possible for members...
NBC News

Trump is trying to oust one of South Carolina's rising GOP stars

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Donald Trump, enraged by pointed criticism from the Republican representing South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, endorsed Katie Arrington with the hopes of ridding the party of a libertarian-leaning member who was one of few dissenting voices when it came to Trump's fitness to lead. The...
