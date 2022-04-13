Sources: Trump to hold Ohio rally this month

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former President Donald Trump will be holding a rally this month in Delaware County, according to sources.

A Facebook post by the Delaware County Republican Party said the rally will be held at the Delaware County Fairgrounds. The post did not say on what date the rally would be held.

Sources have told NBC4 the rally will be Saturday, April 23.

Neither the Trump camp nor Delaware County have confirmed the rally is happening.

Trump’s last rally in Ohio was in Circleville 10 days before the November 2020 election.

