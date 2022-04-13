Hallmark Mitigation & Construction, LLC to relocate from Humble to East Montgomery County Industrial Park

Editor's note: This story was updated from the print edition to include information from the Tomball ISD board of trustees agenda. A plan that would send some students in The Woodlands Township to a Tomball ISD elementary school on the opposite side of Kuykendahl Road from their homes was met with opposition from parents and raised questions from the township’s board of directors. Officials said in March the rezoning decision could go before the TISD board of trustees April 12, but according to agendas posted for the April 11 workshop and April 12 regular meeting, the topic was not listed.

