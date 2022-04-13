ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlético wins ruling on seats closure for fan's Nazi salute

Cover picture for the articleLAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — An urgent court ruling Wednesday has stopped a UEFA punishment against Atlético Madrid for Nazi salutes by a fan at a Champions League game against...

Daily Mail

New footage emerges appearing to show Real Madrid's Toni Kroos MOCKING Mason Mount after knocking Chelsea out of the Champions League... one year on from the pair's FEUD on social media

Video footage appearing to show Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos mock Mason Mount has emerged - a year on from their previous feud. The Spanish giants advanced to the semi-finals of the Champions League after beating Chelsea 5-4 on aggregate on Tuesday night. Chelsea led 3-0 on the night but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

UEFA Champions League: Man City, Liverpool hold on to reach semis

The UEFA Champions League semifinals are set after Premier League title combatants Manchester City and Liverpool each finished off their quarterfinal tie on Wednesday. It’ll be an all-English-versus-Spanish final four, with Man City set to face 13-time UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid, and Liverpool to take on Villarreal, the unexpected, long-shot semifinalists of 2021-22.
UEFA
The Independent

Manchester City keep Atletico Madrid at bay in ill-tempered showdown

Manchester City survived a bruising encounter with Atletico Madrid to reach the Champions League semi-finals after a hard-fought goalless draw in the Spanish capital.Pep Guardiola’s side battled an intimidating atmosphere and a fired-up home side at the Wanda Metropolitano to edge a tense quarter-final courtesy of last week’s equally-draining 1-0 first-leg win.Atletico finished with 10 men as Felipe – who escaped a booking for a terrible challenge on Phil Foden in the first half – was sent off as home frustrations boiled over in the closing stages.City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan went close to scoring when he hit the post in...
UEFA
WVNews

UEFA trains Albanian police for Conference League final

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — UEFA has completed its training of Albanian police and local law enforcement for the inaugural Europa Conference League final in Tirana next month. UEFA has been offering security training for several months for the first UEFA final to be staged in Albania, the Albania Football Association said on Friday.
UEFA
CBS Sports

Live soccer TV guide: Derbies galore as Man City-Liverpool, Old Firm, Le Classique, Derby de Lisboa take stage

It's a star-studded weekend of action across the globe with derby matches taking center stage. FA Cup finalists will be revealed by by Sunday with Chelsea taking on Crystal Palace and another installment of Manchester City vs. Liverpool, which could have the makings for an instant classic. Rounding things out is NWSL Challenge Cup action, the Old Firm between Celtic and Rangers in the Scottish Cup, Le Classique in France between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique de Marseille, Derby de Lisboa in Portugal with Sporting vs. Benfica, De Topper in Netherlands featuring PSV Eindhoven and AFC Ajax, Flamengo hosting São Paulo in the second matchday of Brasileirão action and a tasty La Liga match between Sevilla and Real Madrid. Trust me, there's something for everyone.
SOCCER
The Independent

Julian Nagelsmann reveals death threats after Bayern Munich’s Champions League exit

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has revealed he received death threats on social media following the club’s exit from the Champions League.The Bundesliga leaders were shocked by a late Villarreal equaliser on Tuesday and went out on aggregate after losing the first leg 1-0 in Spain last week. Nagelsmann, the highly-rated 34-year-old coach, is in his first season with the German champions but said his mother has also been the target of abuse. Despite their exit from Europe, Bayern Munich are nine points clear in the Bundesliga and are closing in on a tenth consecutive league championship. “I know I...
SOCCER
The Independent

Football rumours: Liverpool give in to Mohmed Salah’s wage demands

What the papers sayLiverpool have agreed to pay the Premier League’s top scorer Mohamed Salah £400,000 a week to stop him from leaving, according to Metro. The 29-year-old is out of contract at Anfield in 2023 and has been linked to Real Madrid and Barcelona.Newcastle are looking to sign Christian Eriksen this summer, according to the Northern Echo. The 30-year-old midfielder has impressed since joining Brentford, but the Magpies will have to produce an offer that convinces the Denmark playmaker to turn down the extension he is certain to be offered by the Bees.West Ham are chasing Bayer Leverkusen winger...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

What an away day! 20,000 Frankfurt fans take over the Nou Camp to watch their side reach the Europa League semi-finals… as Barcelona fans boycott some of the game in protest and defender Ronald Araujo insists the club 'have to look at this'

Around 20,000 Eintracht Frankfurt fans attended the Nou Camp to watch their side's Europa League quarter final second leg against Barcelona. The German side had only been allocated 5,000 tickets but another 25,000 Eintracht fans without tickets are believed to have travelled to the Spanish city for the game. And...
UEFA
WVNews

BJK Cup: Raducanu levels for Britain, Swiatek's Poland ahead

LONDON (AP) — U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu won on her Billie Jean King Cup debut to level Britain with the Czech Republic in Prague on Friday. Raducanu's swift rise was evident before she beat Tereza Martincova 7-5, 7-5 in what was her first match for Britain and her first professional match on clay.
TENNIS
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: AC Milan hosts Genoa; Real Betis, Rennes eye CL

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Real Betis can move ahead of Atlético Madrid and into fourth place in the Spanish league if it wins at Real Sociedad. Betis enters the round just one point behind Atlético. Sociedad is also in the fight for a top-four finish and a Champions League berth. A victory would lift the Basque Country team level with Atlético before the titleholders play Espanyol on Sunday. The game is one of two league matches Betis has before playing the final of the Copa del Rey against Valencia. Coach Manuel Pellegrini reminded his squad that “if (a player) plays poorly thinking ahead to the Copa, it will be tough for him to be in the starting lineup (for the final).”
UEFA
The Independent

Brawl between Roma and Bodo/Glimt coaches caught on video

The Independent has obtained video footage of the incident between Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen and one of Roma coach Jose Mourinho's key lieutenants, that saw both men provisionally suspended for Thursday's Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg.The Norwegian club, who won the first leg 2-1, claim that the video shows Knutsen was attacked by Nuno Santos, Roma's goalkeeping coach. They had lodged an appeal against that, only for that to be dismissed on Wednesday morning by Uefa. Knutsen is now set to miss the biggest game in his team’s history.In the footage, seen through the windows of the door...
