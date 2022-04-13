Atlético wins ruling on seats closure for fan's Nazi salute

The Independent has obtained video footage of the incident between Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen and one of Roma coach Jose Mourinho's key lieutenants, that saw both men provisionally suspended for Thursday's Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg.The Norwegian club, who won the first leg 2-1, claim that the video shows Knutsen was attacked by Nuno Santos, Roma's goalkeeping coach. They had lodged an appeal against that, only for that to be dismissed on Wednesday morning by Uefa. Knutsen is now set to miss the biggest game in his team’s history.In the footage, seen through the windows of the door...
