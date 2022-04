Audi’s lineup of electric vehicles will soon look different. The German luxury automaker is prepping a pair of crossovers that should debut before the end of the year. One is the updated E-Tron, which might get renamed to the Q8 E-Tron, while the other is the all-new Q6 E-Tron. New spy videos show their ongoing development, capturing the two cold-weather testing near the arctic circle.

CARS ・ 26 DAYS AGO