ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

We transformed our old council house with second hand bargains, our renovations meant it doubled in value

By Claudia Jackson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1StrNN_0f7tBfD300

DECORATING your home can sometimes be more hassle than it's worth

But it doesn't have to be, a dash of colour can make all the difference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JbSID_0f7tBfD300
The bright colours make Laura's home look vibrant and modern Credit: Caters

After saving for five years, this couple started their ex council house renovation.

Laura and Graham Hall bought the home for £140,000 in 2015 and have scrimped and saved to be able to transform it into their dream home.

Their savvy DIY skills have paid off and now their home is worth an estimated £280,000.

Laura, 37, explained: "It needed completely renovating when we moved in as the walls were covered in old, textured wallpaper.

"There was a lot of nicotine stains so we immediately ripped out the carpets and blinds to get the smell out and made it liveable."

After a fresh lick of paint the renovations were well on the way, the pair opted for yellow and blue in the living room and continued the vibrant theme throughout the house.

The mum-of-two shared: "The house I grew up in was full of interesting objects and artwork so that’s what I’m used to.

‘”I love colour but I like putting it together in a way that’s tasteful.

"Downstairs, we have a family room that is blue and yellow and a second living room which is known to the kids as 'mummy’s room', which has a Victorian parlour theme with dark walls and a green sofa."

The couple managed to save a lot by getting most of the furniture secondhand.

"I don't like spending money if I don't have to and I like being sustainable so I tend to always source things before buying new," Laura confessed.

"I'm into vintage, mid-century styles and a lot of my furniture has come from eBay, charity shops, or Facebook marketplace.

"I found my dining table on eBay and my green sofa on Facebook marketplace so it's definitely worth having a look and you end up with a more interesting home with stories behind the furniture."

The couple's thriftiness paid off, their home has not only drastically increased in value, but it looks amazing too.

Taking risks by using bold wallpaper and bright paint in the bathroom made all the difference, and the yellow loo is the cherry on top.

"There’s lots of ways to inject colour into the house," Laura said.

"Even if you use colourful accessories, it’s a good way to work out what colours you like.

"It’s instinctive so you can do basic research on how colours affect your mood.

"Small spaces are a great space to go crazy with colours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSkkl_0f7tBfD300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fx0Jo_0f7tBfD300

"I have a pink sink I found in a tip and a yellow vintage toilet I found on Facebook marketplace.

"You can be quirky."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vratR_0f7tBfD300
The drab kitchen look tired and dull Credit: Caters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FLzh0_0f7tBfD300
Laura transformed it into a modern and chic paradise Credit: Caters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mm6TB_0f7tBfD300
The dining room was dark and miserable Credit: Caters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kW1to_0f7tBfD300
A few changed made all the difference to the space Credit: Caters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uMKba_0f7tBfD300
Her kid's bedroom was basic and had no personality Credit: Caters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rdZJK_0f7tBfD300
Now it's much more kid friendly and has a theme Credit: Caters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26YUtr_0f7tBfD300
Even the landing benefitted for a lick of paint and some wallpaper Credit: Caters

Comments / 0

Related
Bella White

Easy DIY Shower Backsplash Ideas for a Bathroom Remarkable Remodel

When you think of shower backsplash or shower wall tiles what comes to mind? Like most people, you probably think of the dull shower wall tiles found in most homes. Probably not something luxurious, right? But what if we told you that there was a new trend in shower tiles that was both stylish and unique? Well, the vinyl shower backsplash is changing all of that. This new trend combines modern design and affordability so anyone can afford the luxury.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Council House#Bargains#Furniture#Victorian
Daily Mail

Virginia home listed for $800,000 in cash warns the new owner won't have any access to the lower level and can't even view it - because another person will be LIVING there with NO LEASE

An $800,000 home has hit the market in Fairfax, Virginia — and it comes with its very own squatter. The listing for the five-bedroom, three-bathroom house has baffled social media users with its bizarre warning that any buyer will have to agree to have someone living on the lower level — with no lease.
REAL ESTATE
BobVila

9 Deck Plans for Extending Your Outdoor Living Space

Adding a deck to your home is perhaps the best way to maximize your outdoor space for entertaining, relaxing, playing, or just soaking up the sun. Whether you’re looking to construct your own deck or plan to hire a professional, finding wooden deck design plans that match your vision for the space is essential. These deck plans and design ideas can help provide the inspiration you need to get your outdoor project started. Before beginning construction, remember to keep deck safety best practices in mind. These can include making sure the work is approved or permitted as required and creating a sturdy foundation for the deck.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Daily Mail

Ailing man, 79, is forced to sell his stately Virginia home for cut-rate price after woman he hired as housekeeper three years ago moved into the basement and refuses to leave

A hospitalized elderly man on the verge of being put in hospice care has been forced to put his home up for sale after a woman he hired as a housekeeper three years ago became a squatter. Located in Fairfax, Virginia, the five-bedroom, four-bath estate, owned by 79-year-old Thomas Burke,...
REAL ESTATE
Real Simple

Save Up to 62% on Mattresses, Desks, TV Stands, and More at Amazon's Hidden Outlet

Refreshing your home come springtime is just as important as upgrading your cleaning gadgets and adding new warm-weather attire to your closet. With longer days and nicer temperatures, this is the perfect opportunity to redecorate—or at least add a few new furniture items to your space. And you don't have to wait for the next big sale holiday to score good-quality pieces for your bedroom, living area, or at-home office, because Amazon has a hidden outlet store that's chock-full of stylish furniture up to 62 percent off.
SHOPPING
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
389K+
Followers
18K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy