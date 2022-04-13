ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesotan wins $106 million Mega Millions jackpot

By Adam Uren
 2 days ago
Adam Uren

For the first time in history, Minnesota has a Mega Millions winner.

Mega Millions confirmed that a single ticket sold in Minnesota matched all six numbers from the April 12 drawing, which produced the white balls 2, 8, 14, 20 and 31, plus the gold Mega Ball 17.

That means they won the $106 million jackpot – which will translate to a cash option of $64 million.

While Mega Millions hasn't officially confirmed where the ticket was bought and who won it, it's being reported by the Star Tribune and WCCO it was sold at the Holiday gas station at St. Francis Boulevard and Nowthen Boulevard in Ramsey.

It's the first time since Minnesota joined Mega Millions in 2010 that someone from the state has won the jackpot.

It's the smallest of the three jackpots won so far this year: $426 million in California on Jan. 28 and $128 million in New York on Mar. 8, but somehow we don't think the winner will be complaining.

The odds of matching all six numbers is a shade over 302 million to 1.

