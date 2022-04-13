ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

TNT crew, LeBron mock Wolves for celebrating play-in win

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38aTPx_0f7t9uJ500
Joe Nelson

Despite beating the Clippers in the play-in tournament Tuesday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves have been made the laughing stock of the NBA. Not for decades of failures, this time for how they celebrated winning a game that officially made them the No. 7 seed in the playoffs.

Target Center was raucous. Patrick Beverley and Anthony Edwards jumped on the scorer's table. Karl-Anthony Towns kissed his girlfriend. Beverley cried as he left the court.

The emotional moment for the Timberwolves was used as comedy fodder for the Inside the NBA crew on TNT and numerous professional athletes who overlooked Minnesota's excitement with a been-there-done-that attitude. TNT even mockingly played Queen's "We are the Champions" while showing highlights of the celebration.

"I want to thank you guys for another great year," Barkley mocked on the postgame show, suggesting that Minnesota was acting like they won the NBA title.

"That was the quickest playoffs we've ever had," said Ernie Johnson

"They was kissing babies, god damn," Barkley added, later calling the Wolves the dumbest team in the NBA only to go ahead and pick them to beat the Grizzlies in their upcoming best-of-seven series.

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James, whose Lakers didn't make the playoffs, laughed at the celebration.

Kyle Kuzma mocked Minnesota, too.

After the game, Patrick Beverley was shown in an Instagram video still riled up in the locker room. Beverley says: "I told you we going to the playoffs, but nobody believed me. Weak a** Clippers, beat they mother******* a**. Get the f*** out of here."

But while the celebration may have seemed over the top for some, the reality remains that the Timberwolves haven't won a playoff series since 2004. And yes, it was a play-in game, but it's the closest thing to advancing this franchise has had in ages. NBA insider Zach Harper might've levied the best analysis of the team's reaction.

"They’re either the worst franchise in modern NBA history or they’re second behind the Kings. This [sh**] basically is the championship for the franchise. They’ve got to let out the emotions for this one," Harper tweeted.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Frank Vogel Reportedly Knew The Los Angeles Lakers Wouldn't Have A Smooth Season When He Saw Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook Play Together In Preseason

The conversations surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers towards the end of the regular season have subsided, with the postseason getting underway in earnest during this week. However, one eye remains on what is transpiring in Los Angeles as the Lakers try to figure out where exactly things went so wrong for them so they can get around to fixing them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Kyle Kuzma
ClutchPoints

Anthony Edwards gets brutally honest on ‘scared’ Clippers after Timberwolves clinch NBA playoffs berth

The Minnesota Timberwolves punched their ticket to the playoffs by taking down the LA Clippers in an instant classic. The back-and-forth affair featured eight lead changes and ended with the Timberwolves storming back from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to win the play-in game 109-104. The upstart Wolves will be facing another up-and-coming squad, the Memphis Grizzlies, in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

CJ McCollum leads Pelicans past Spurs in play-in game

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 27 of his 32 points in the first half, Brandon Ingram shook foul trouble to add 27 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-103 on Wednesday night in a Western Conference play-in game. The Pelicans, who finished...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Experienced Grizzlies feeling confident hosting Timberwolves

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — “Last year we were playing in. This year, we’re not,” Morant said. The Grizzlies are young, talented, deep and more than a bit confident after going from playing their way to the Western Conference's eighth seed a year ago. “Now, having that...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba On Tnt#Tnt#Lebron Mock#Clippers#Target Center#Wolves#Lakers#Instagram
The Spun

Veteran NFL Linebacker Announces Retirement At 27

After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
NFL
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
63K+
Followers
10K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy